WESTON COLLEGE TO GET WORLD CLASS SKILLS BOOST

@WestonCollege is to get a world-class skills boost after being selected to join an elite training programme.
Weston College is one 12 leading institutions (colleges and Independent Training Providers) to have been selected to join the skills revolution by becoming part of WorldSkills UK’s Centre of Excellence.
The Centre of Excellence – partnered and funded by educational charity and awarding body NCFE – will see more than 40,000 young students and apprentices, from all socio-economic groups across the UK, armed with world-class skills.
The Centre aims to supercharge the quality and delivery of technical and vocational training by transferring world-class expertise and knowledge to help develop educators and learners.
Weston College is one of 12 institutions entering the Centre this year to join the first wave of 20 colleges selected last September, when the three-year pilot project was launched.
Educators at the colleges and training providers will receive exclusive train the trainer sessions and 60 hours of intensive continual professional development.
Those inducted this year are:
- Blackpool and the Fylde College
- City of Glasgow College
- Coleg Cambria
- Firebrand Training (London)
- Gower College (Swansea)
- JTL
- New College Durham
- Northern Ireland Consortium
- Oldham College
- Solihull College and University Centre
- Waltham Forest College
- Weston College
In its recent Skills for Jobs White Paper for England, the Government cited the WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence, in partnership with NCFE, as a prime example of how it wanted organisations with the relevant expertise to provide high-quality training and development for teaching staff.
Dr Paul Philips CBE, Principal and Chief Executive for Weston College Group said:
“Providing world class education is what we aim to do here at Weston College. With fantastic industry opportunities, taught by industry professionals, we're all about forging careers and not just courses. This prestigious upskilling opportunity for staff to be part of the WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence pilot with its ethos of taking learners from competence to excellence (supported by NCFE) will mean learners can learn the very best
practices in order to prepare them for success in the world of work. The elite WorldSkills UK CPD pilot aligns perfectly with the College's brand-new Career Excellence Hubs, which allow students to benefit from a programme of study that has been co-developed and endorsed by industry partners making sure they’re taught what employers need in their businesses and making our learners highly employable. We are very excited to have been chosen.”
Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann OBE, CEO of WorldSkills UK, said:
“In order to deliver the world-class skills that employers demand to be internationally competitive, we need to invest in the educators that are training young people for the future.
“The Centre of Excellence is a radical new way of bringing global best practice to local economies. Mainstreaming excellence in training standards and delivering it directly to tens of thousands of young students and apprentices at their places of learning is key to levelling up the economy and attracting inward investment.
“This new phase of the project means that we are now supporting young people the length and breadth of the UK.”
The programme covers three strands:
- Train the trainer modules
- Harnessing of international industry best practice through current preparation for WorldSkills Shanghai 2022
- Influencing setters of training standards.
The effectiveness of the programme will be tested by measuring impact on learners, educators and institutions in order to continually develop and innovate. This level of insight will help the organisations involved to develop a programme which will give more young people, irrespective of background, better work and life opportunities, and help boost economic productivity.
The three-year partnership deal is the single largest investment ever made by the NCFE Group.