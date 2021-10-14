 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Employers work together to offer more apprenticeships

Details
Hits: 111
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Gavin Day, Organisational Development Manager Masonite UK; Karl Garratty, Account Manager at Barnsley College; Paul Senior Director at CRS; Apprentices Bailey Barker and Alfie Wright; Mark Booth, Health and Safety Co-ordinator at CRS and Leanne Melling, Learner Support Officer at T3 Training and Development.

Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) has brought together three local businesses to bring more apprenticeship opportunities to young people in Barnsley through the apprenticeship levy.

The collaboration between Masonite UK, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of internal and exterior doors and College partners of the Masonite UK Academy; civil engineering firm CRS; and T3 Training and Development; has resulted in the transfer of excess apprenticeship levy funds from Masonite UK to CRS. This has enabled CRS to provide additional apprenticeship opportunities for two apprentices who will conduct their apprenticeship with T3 Training and Development and Barnsley College.

The apprenticeship levy is a fund designed to help companies offer more apprenticeships. The levy is a tax payable by all UK employers with an annual pay bill of more than £3million. Employers can then access the fund to help pay for their apprenticeship training costs. Any unused funds in an employer’s levy account will expire after 24 months but up to 25% can be transferred to other employers to help provide additional apprenticeship opportunities.

Barnsley College was approached by T3 Training and Development, a partner training provider with the College, to see if any of their other partners had scope to help CRS. The College then put all three businesses in touch, resulting in the collaboration.

Helen Weatherston, Director of Business Development at Barnsley College, said:

“Barnsley College works with local, regional, and national businesses to understand the skills students need to progress and help support the local economy.

“This was a great opportunity to support employers and build relationships in the wider community to provide more apprenticeships and to help young people to get the relevant skills and training to help them achieve their careers.”

Gavin Day, Organisational Development Manager Masonite UK, said:

“At Masonite UK we have a specific purpose; 'We Help People Walk Through Walls'. We achieve this physically by providing great products for our customers and metaphorically through our culture, ensuring our colleagues receive the development they need both personally and professionally. 

“Our purpose also extends externally to support people in our local community too, removing barriers where we can and helping people achieve great things. We are therefore delighted to be supporting apprentices Alfie Wright and Bailey Barker at CRS, by funding their apprenticeship qualification. We look forward to witnessing their achievements as they learn and progress over the next two years at Barnsley College, home of the Masonite Academy.” 

T Levels: Everything you need to know about the groundbreaking new technical equivalent to A levels
Sector News
T Levels â€“ the new technical post-16 qualification available in scho
As UK job vacancies soar to record levels, survey reveals whatâ€™s stopping job seekers from accepting roles
Sector News
The latest survey from the UKâ€™s leading independent job board, CV-Li
118 MPs and peers write to Secretary of State for Education urging him to reassess plan to scrap BTECs
Sector News
#ProtectStudentChoice - A cross-party group of 118 MPs and peers has w

Paul Senior, Director at CRS, added:

“We are very grateful to Masonite and Gavin for agreeing to assist. CRS have made real efforts to increase our number of apprentices in the last year, seeing these as a way to solidify our workforce of the future. T3 Training and Development have assisted us with many of these but we had filled our quota, so they approached their wide contact base to see if any other levy payers had scope to help. Thankfully Gavin at Masonite UK offered to help, which secures Alfie’s and Bailey’s apprenticeship starting this year.

“After meeting Gavin and discussing his vision of local companies being able to offer opportunities to Masonite academy students that aren’t employed by Masonite UK after the academy, it really was a chance for them to look at alternatives within the sector that they have committed to studying. CRS are also glad to be one of the first local companies on board with Gavin’s vision.”

Nicola Barton, Training Manager at T3 Training and Development, added:

“T3 Training and Development work hard to support employers and young people in the community and want to ensure apprenticeship opportunities are available to everyone. Building these relationships is key and I’d like to thank all involved in the process to make it as quick and as smooth as possible.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

T Levels: Everything you need to know about the groundbreaking new technical equivalent to A levels
Sector News
T Levels – the new technical post-16 qualification available in scho
As UK job vacancies soar to record levels, survey reveals what’s stopping job seekers from accepting roles
Sector News
The latest survey from the UK’s leading independent job board, CV-Li
118 MPs and peers write to Secretary of State for Education urging him to reassess plan to scrap BTECs
Sector News
#ProtectStudentChoice - A cross-party group of 118 MPs and peers has w
GE Announces Multi-Million Pound Investment to Create Diverse New Generation of UK Engineers
Sector News
@GeneralElectric (GE) has announced a five-year, $3.5 million (£2.5m)
Ruby Wax to headline this month’s Good Grief Festival
Sector News
With a programme of 30 FREE events, the ‘virtual festival of love an
£1million donation supports North East students to succeed at Durham University
Sector News
A major scholarships programme to help students from low-income backgr
Pet professionals and pet friendly businesses advised to consider a further education course in canine first aid
Sector News
Rachel, and the iPET Network believe that all businesses who offer dog
100,000 young people find opportunities through GMACS
Sector News
ACROSS Greater Manchester (@greatermcr) more than 100,000 young people
College students to benefit from new Turing Scheme
Sector News
Borders College (@BordersCollege) recently submitted an application to
Families in need turning to schools for support with clothing and food
Sector News
Research by University College London: Covid crisis reveals how school
Global Grad Show announces 1,000 projects have signed up to its Entrepreneurship Programme to fuel the next generation of start-ups
Sector News
Global Grad Show, an initiative by the Art Dubai Group, has announced
Digital Poverty Alliance names Board and Community Board, and shares a roadmap towards National Digital Poverty Delivery Plan
Sector News
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) @DigiPovAlliance, the national non-

Learning from the past #EdgyThinking Livestream 3

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 4 hours 11 minutes ago

In conversation with Amanda Spielman, Ofsted Chief Inspector

In conversation with Amanda Spielman, Ofsted...

From closed schools to postponed exams, isolating teachers to bursting classroom bubbles, the last 18 months of education has been massively...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 4 hours 12 minutes ago

Learnings from the Conservative Party Conference 2021: The Conservative Party Conference (#CPC21) took place in Man… https://t.co/YCSPTblVZz
View Original Tweet

Neil Richardson
Neil Richardson commented on Skills skills skills: a view of Conservative Party Conference 2021 15 hours 5 minutes ago

Since options linked to formal education run from primary until at least the age of
eighteen, why...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6180)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page