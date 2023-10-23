1st for EPA becomes Certified B Corp

1st for EPA, an End Point Assessment Organisation (EPAO), has become a Certified B Corp.

1st for EPA, which assesses apprentices across business, marketing, data, and digital standards, achieved the impressive certification this month.

What is B Corp Certification?

B Corp Certification is a designation that shows a business is meeting high standards of performance, accountability, and transparency. This is verified, using factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials.

To achieve certification, companies must:

Demonstrate high social and environmental performance.

Make a legal commitment by changing their corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders.

Exhibit transparency by allowing information about their performance measured against B Lab's standards to be publicly available.

What does B Corp Certification mean for the EPAO?

Throughout its business and operations, 1st for EPA aims to have a material positive impact on both society and the environment. This pledge is a key influence in all company decisions.

1st for EPA’s commitment to doing business differently will be an inspiration to others, particularly those training providers that want their supply chain to contribute to positive change.

The process to achieve and maintain certification is rigorous. 1st for EPA’s Managing Director, Helen Shinner, said:

“The journey to B Corp Certification challenged us to consider every action and effect, so we could become a better business. 1st for EPA was founded to make a positive difference for providers and apprentices, so B Corp Certification fits with our values and challenges us to take our positive impact to the next step.”

Apprenticeship training providers and employers who want to find out more can visit https://1stforepa.co.uk/.

