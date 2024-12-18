3300 individuals on course for employment as NIS Group celebrates TRIA expansion

More than 3300 people have been started on the path to sustainable employment in rail, construction and civils this year by a leading West Midlands training provider.

NIS Group, which was founded by former Royal Marine Davie Carns in 2018, is on course for its best-ever 12 months after accelerating the roll-out of its Transport, Rail and Infrastructure Academy (TRIA) network in the region – a partnership with City of Wolverhampton College and the West Midlands Combined Authority.

Over £1m has been invested into launching two new dedicated facilities in Aston and Coventry, supplementing existing hubs at the City of Wolverhampton College’s Bilston Campus and at BCIMO in Dudley.

It means the company can now offer 100 different courses in multiple locations across the West Midlands, all with dedicated industrial facilities and equipment to help learners become even more work ready or to upskill to enhance long-term prospects.

Crucially, 83% of the people NIS Group has assisted have progressed into full-time sustainable employment – a major increase on the national sector average.

Davie Carns, Group Managing Director, commented: “We announced the launch of TRIA in February this year and, in just ten months, have taken what was an exciting vision and turned it into a reality.

“Importantly, the network of dedicated training centres has been supported by industry and subsequently are kitted out with specialist rail, construction and civils equipment. The backing from multiple UK-wide employers supporting our programmes has given us the platform to empower 3330 individuals to seek sustainable employment through training and education.”

He continued: “These are real people with real stories, often overcoming difficult challenges in life whether that is long-term unemployment, physical disability, mental health issues or returning to society after service in the Armed Forces.

“We are making a difference to thousands of people and this number will only increase as we grow our TRIA network even further in the coming months.”

NIS Group has combined investment in the best trainers with the best facilities, equipping its four dedicated facilities with specialist capabilities, including a Signalling Academy and special slab tracks for high-speed rail. This is in addition to purpose-built areas for training on machines and heavy plant.

Davie added: “We have come a long way in 2024 and that has been down to the commitment of our 70-strong team, who have worked tirelessly to build futures together for the people we support.

“The next twelve months is shaping up to be another exciting period for the business as we plan for the official openings of Aston and Coventry, as well as our direct work with colleges and employers.”

Deborah’s story…

Deborah is switching the nail file for the power tools after taking part in the Gateway to Construction course at the new TRIA site in Coventry.

Having previously worked in the beauty industry, the former Rugby-based beautician now has her eyes fixed on a new career in construction.

“Before this course I was a nail technician, and I did spray tanning, piercings… I have a few certificates under my belt!

“Sadly, I got carpal tunnel, and I had to have an operation, and, at that point, I took the decision to go into construction, as it was what I wanted to do when I was younger but never had the chance.

“I was interested in engineering and working on the rail, which led me to a careers day for women and applying for a few jobs. Unfortunately, I needed more qualifications and experience, so jumped for joy when the NIS Group course came up!

“I have dyslexia, and this made me struggle a little bit on my first few days because I was anxious to write in the exams. But my tutors have been really accommodating and given me additional time to read and finish my exams. I have benefited so much from the team and learnt a lot from them.

“It has been so enjoyable, particularly around health and safety which is incredibly important in construction. This industry is all about team effort and is not something that you can do by yourself, you always need someone to watch your back, and you watch their back in return, so everybody is alive and safe.

“I have been doing great, I have passed all of my tests, and I feel so proud of myself.”