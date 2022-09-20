£650k awarded for new Digital Marketing training courses in Greater Manchester to help residents fast-track into digital roles

Hundreds of people in Greater Manchester are set to be trained in digital marketing skills and fast-tracked into well paid job roles through the launch of new training programmes.

Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) has awarded contracts to The Fearless Academy and The Data & Marketing Association (DMA) as part of the Skills Bootcamps programme, funded through the Department of Education’s National Skills Fund. Fearless Adventures has been granted £499,928 to run skills bootcamps, while DMA has been awarded £154,427.

Both organisations will deliver free best-in-class digital marketing training designed with employers to help city-region residents to gain vital new digital skills and offer accessible routes into employment with local businesses. In addition, those who complete the training will be guaranteed interviews for real job roles helping businesses to close the digital skills gap.

The Fearless Academy’s bootcamp, will focus on Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Pay-Per-Click (PPC), social media, graphic design, and web development along with an entire suite of fundamental digital skills. The curriculum will be brought forward by digital marketing specialists from parent brand Fearless Adventures. Alongside this, the academy’s dedicated talent team will support learners upon completion of the 12-week Skills Bootcamp, leveraging their extensive founder network and providing accessible routes into employment.

The DMA’s Skills Bootcamps, who focus on digital marketing strategy, will help learners from all backgrounds to develop creative, data, digital, strategic marketing skills and increase the opportunities available to them. Many organisations, especially SMEs, will benefit from an expanded pool of skilled talent with enhanced digital marketing skillsets.

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, Greater Manchester’s lead for Education, Work, Skills, Apprenticeships and Digital said:

“We are eager to see businesses and individuals sign up for Skills Bootcamps to take advantage of a truly great opportunity, especially unemployed or low-income workers, or those who are looking to make a career change.

“The programmes create clear routes to future-proofed, skilled and well-paid careers. Everyone taking part will be provided with a range of different pathways tailored to their interests, and employers will get recruits with the skills they need.

“Accessible, affordable training is a crucial weapon in the fight against the cost-of-living crisis as we strive for a better post-covid future. This programme will help city-region residents to access those opportunities and take control of their futures.”

Dominic McGregor, The Fearless Academy co-founder, said:

“As a business leader, I’ve seen first-hand how taking chances on young talent can transform a business. But now more than ever, sourcing the right people is becoming one of the biggest issues for businesses. There’s a real skills gap for digital marketing experts that is constantly widening. Our mission is to reverse this trend by upskilling the next generation of ambitious talent.”

Chris Combemale, CEO of the DMA, said:

“Our Skills Bootcamps will offer support to people from all backgrounds across Greater Manchester, helping them to develop highly desirable digital marketing skills. In addition, the Skills Bootcamps will help organisations, especially SMEs, to acquire skilled, diverse talent while empowering them to boost growth and productivity.”

Skills Bootcamps are flexible courses of up to 16 weeks for those aged 19 and over which give people the opportunity to build up sector specific skills and a guaranteed interview with a local employer on completion. This programme is part of the Government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee and Plan for Jobs initiatives, designed to help people onto the career ladder, transition back into work or access progression opportunities, while also helping employers meet skills needs.

Skills Bootcamps will also support individuals across priority groups including:

Low paid workers

The unemployed or out of work

Veterans

Ex-offenders

Women

Ethnic minorities

The over 50s

Those returning work after a break/maternity leave

People living with a health conditions or disabilities

Fearless Adventures and DMA will offer flexible online training courses, which take up to 16 weeks to complete allowing people to fit training in and around their lives. All courses will be free and will put individuals in a stronger position to improve their career and employment opportunities.

To apply for The Fearless Academy Skills Bootcamps please visit: Digital Skills Bootcamp | The Fearless Academy; To apply for DMA Skills Bootcamps please visit: GMCA Employers (ceros.com)

For more information about Skills Bootcamps please visit: Skills Bootcamps – Greater Manchester Combined Authority (greatermanchester-ca.gov.uk)

