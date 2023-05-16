A critical analysis and business case for an engineering company to engage individuals with SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disability) and ND. “Nothing about us without us”. Ref: -PARC LSBU (London South Bank University)

The engineering industry is a critical sector in the global economy, significantly impacting innovation, productivity, and economic growth. However, despite the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace, many engineering companies need to be faster to embrace neurodiversity in their hiring practices.

Benefits of Engaging Individuals with SEND and ND: Individuals with SEND and ND can bring unique strengths and perspectives to the workplace, including enhanced problem-solving abilities, attention to detail, and creativity. For example, individuals with ASD (Autistic Spectrum Disorder) often have exceptional attention to detail and pattern recognition skills, making them well-suited for quality control and data analysis (Smith et al., 2018). Similarly, individuals with dyslexia may have enhanced spatial reasoning abilities, which can be valuable in architecture and mechanical engineering (Fawcett & Nicolson, 2008). Moreover, Research has shown that diverse teams are more innovative and productive than homogeneous teams (Herring et al., 2009). This paper will critically analyze the benefits of engaging individuals with SEND and ND in the engineering industry and provide a business case for companies to promote diversity and inclusion.

By embracing neurodiversity in their hiring practices, engineering companies can foster a culture of creativity and innovation that drives business success. However, despite the potential benefits of engaging individuals with SEND and ND in the workplace, many face significant employment barriers. Barriers to Employment: Individuals with SEND and ND often face discrimination, lack of accommodations, and social stigma when seeking employment (Smith et al., 2018).

For example, many job applications require candidates to disclose any disabilities or health conditions they may have. This can lead to discrimination during the hiring process or result in candidates needing to be noticed for positions they are qualified for. Moreover, many workplaces are not designed to accommodate the needs of neurodiverse individuals. For example, open-plan offices can be overwhelming for individuals with sensory processing difficulties, while rigid work schedules can be challenging for those with executive function difficulties (Doyle, 2019). As a result, many neurodiverse individuals struggle to find employment or face significant challenges in the workplace.

Critical Analysis:

My current Research has shown that individuals with SEND and ND can bring unique strengths and perspectives to the workplace, including enhanced problem-solving abilities, attention to detail, and creativity. However, many of these individuals face significant barriers to employment, such as discrimination, lack of accommodations, and social stigma. As a result, they are often underrepresented in the workforce, particularly in fields like engineering. In the UK (United Kingdom), only 6% of people with a learning disability and 16% of people with autism are in employment, compared to 81% of the general population (Department of Work and Pensions, 2016). This is not only a social justice issue but also a missed opportunity for engineering firms looking to tap into these individuals’ unique strengths and perspectives.

According to Nancy Doyle, a psychologist and founder of Genius Within, “Many neurodiverse individuals have a unique way of thinking, which can bring great value to a team. However, if employers don’t create an environment where they feel safe and supported, they are unlikely to thrive.” This highlights the need for engineering companies to not only hire neurodiverse individuals but also provide the necessary accommodations and support to help them succeed.

Amanda Kirby, CEO of Do-IT Solutions, adds that “Neurodiversity is a hidden asset in the workplace, and engineering companies have the opportunity to tap into this talent pool.” By actively seeking out and hiring individuals with SEND and ND, engineering companies can create a more diverse and inclusive workplace, leading to increased creativity and innovation.

Margret Mead believed that culture plays a significant role in shaping human behaviour and that individuals must be able to navigate the cultural norms and expectations of their environment to thrive (Mead, 1935). This is particularly relevant for individuals with SEND and ND, who may struggle to fit into the traditional expectations of the workplace.

Carl Rogers believed that individuals have an innate drive towards self-actualization, or the realization of their full potential (Rogers, 1961). To achieve this, individuals must feel accepted and valued for who they are, without judgment or prejudice. This is particularly relevant for individuals with SEND and ND, who may face discrimination and social stigma in their everyday lives.

Structured Business Case:

Increased diversity and innovation: Hiring individuals with SEND and ND can bring greater diversity to the workplace and contribute to a more inclusive culture. For example, an engineering company could hire an individual with dyslexia who has strong spatial reasoning skills, allowing them to excel in tasks that require visualization, such as designing complex systems. This can lead to increased creativity, innovation, and problem-solving, as people with different perspectives and ways of thinking can collaborate to find new and better solutions. Access to a pool of untapped talent: Individuals with SEND and ND possess unique strengths and abilities that can be leveraged to improve workplace productivity. By capitalizing on these strengths, employers can achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness in their operations. For instance, an engineering company could hire an individual with autism who has strong attention to detail and pattern recognition, allowing them to excel in tasks that require precision, such as quality control. Positive impact on employee morale and engagement: Employment opportunities for individuals with SEND and ND can improve employee morale and engagement. According to Nancy Doyle, “When neurodiverse individuals feel valued and supported, they are more likely to be engaged in their work and contribute positively to the team.” This can lead to greater job satisfaction, improved retention rates, and a positive company culture overall. Improved community relations: Embracing SEND and ND in the workplace can be essential to a company’s broader corporate social responsibility efforts. Amanda Kirby states, “By providing equal opportunities to neurodiverse individuals, engineering companies can demonstrate their commitment to social responsibility, diversity, and inclusivity.” This can improve community relations and help build a positive brand image. The legal framework also plays a crucial role in promoting diversity and inclusivity in the workplace. In the UK, the Equality Act 2010 prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities and requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations to enable them to perform their job effectively. Additionally, the Autism Act 2009 aims to improve the lives of people with autism, including employment opportunities. Therefore, companies must adhere to these legal requirements to ensure that they are providing equal opportunities to all candidates and employees. Compliance with legal requirements: Employers must provide accommodations and support to employees with disabilities, including those with SEND and ND. Failure to comply with these requirements can result in legal liability, negative publicity, and damage to the company’s reputation.

Scenarios:

John is a recent graduate with a degree in mechanical engineering who has ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). He needs help maintaining focus for extended periods but excels in tasks requiring quick thinking and problem-solving. By providing John with accommodations such as noise-cancelling headphones and a flexible work schedule, the engineering company can help him succeed and contribute his unique skills to the team. Sarah is a quality control specialist who has dyscalculia, a learning disability that affects mathematical ability. Despite this challenge, Sarah has excellent visual and spatial reasoning skills, allowing her to identify patterns and anomalies in complex systems. By providing Sarah with accommodations such as specialized software and training on alternative methods for measuring and analyzing data, the engineering company can leverage her strengths to improve quality control processes and increase efficiency.

Quotes:

“Employers who embrace neurodiversity can create a more diverse and inclusive workplace, leading to increased creativity and innovation.” – Amanda Kirby, CEO of Do-IT Solutions. “Neurodiverse individuals have a unique way of thinking, which can bring great value to a team. However, if employers do not create an environment where they feel safe and supported, then they are unlikely to thrive.” – Nancy Doyle, psychologist, and founder of Genius Within.

Conclusion:

By embracing neurodiversity in the workplace, engineering companies can tap into a pool of untapped talent, improve workplace diversity and inclusion, and create a more innovative and efficient workforce. Accommodations and support for employees with SEND and ND can improve employee morale, engagement, and job satisfaction while demonstrating the company’s commitment to social responsibility and compliance with legal requirements. As Amanda Kirby notes, “Neurodiversity is a hidden asset in the workplace, and engineering companies have the opportunity to tap into this talent pool and benefit from the unique strengths and abilities of neurodiverse individuals.”

As a result of these barriers, many individuals with SEND and ND are underrepresented in the engineering workforce. In the UK, only 6% of people with a learning disability and 16% of people with autism are in employment, compared to 81% of the general population (Department of Work and Pensions, 2016). In further consideration, this is an ongoing social justice issue and a missed opportunity for engineering firms looking to tap into these individuals’ unique strengths and perspectives.

To address these challenges, engineering companies can proactively promote neurodiversity and inclusive hiring practices. The first step is to acknowledge and address any unconscious biases that may be present in the hiring process. For example, hiring managers should be trained on the unique strengths and challenges of individuals with SEND and ND and how to evaluate candidates based on their skills and experience rather than their disability status.

Engineering firms can also work with disability organizations to source candidates with SEND and ND and provide accommodations during the application and interview process. Accommodations may include providing extra time for interviews, allowing for alternative forms of communication, or providing assistive technology during the hiring process.

In addition, engineering companies can create a culture of neurodiversity and inclusion by providing ongoing training and support for employees with SEND and ND. This may include training on working effectively with colleagues with different communication styles, providing access to assistive technology and other accommodations, and offering mentoring and coaching to help individuals reach their full potential. A study by Smith et al. (2018) found that individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) often have exceptional attention to detail and pattern recognition skills, which can be valuable in tasks such as quality control and data analysis. Similarly, individuals with dyslexia may have enhanced spatial reasoning abilities, which can be invaluable in fields such as architecture and mechanical engineering.

The European Convention on Human Rights and the Equality Act require that employers provide reasonable accommodations for individuals with disabilities or neurodiverse conditions in the workplace. This includes modifying job requirements or providing assistive technology to enable individuals to perform their duties effectively.

The Autism Act in the UK requires public bodies to have regard for the needs of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the provision of services, including education and employment. This includes ensuring that hiring practices and workplace accommodations are inclusive of neurodiverse individuals.

The National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE) in the US (UK Scientific) has a policy statement on including people with disabilities in engineering, which encourages engineers to seek out and hire individuals with disabilities and to provide reasonable accommodations in the workplace. The NSPE also supports the development of accessible engineering technology and removing barriers to engineering education for individuals with disabilities.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) in the US has a diversity and inclusion committee dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the engineering field. The committee has developed resources and guidelines for employers to improve their hiring practices and make their workplaces more welcoming to neurodiverse individuals.

The Royal Academy of Engineering in the UK has published a report on neurodiversity in engineering, which highlights the benefits of embracing neurodiversity and provides guidance for employers on inclusive hiring practices and workplace accommodations.

The report noted the following:

“Innovation in engineering depends on the ability to think differently and solve problems creatively. Neurodiversity is an asset to the engineering profession, bringing new perspectives and skills that can enhance the development of technologies, products, and systems.”

“Despite the potential advantages that neurodiversity can bring, individuals who are neurodivergent often face barriers in the workplace. These barriers can include social interaction, communication, and sensory processing difficulties. Employers must proactively address these barriers and create an inclusive and supportive work environment.”

“Employers can take a range of actions to support neurodivergent employees, such as providing reasonable adjustments, offering training and support to colleagues, and creating a culture of acceptance and understanding.”

“Recruitment processes should be designed to attract and retain neurodivergent individuals, including offering alternative interview formats and creating opportunities for work trials or job shadowing.”

These are just a few examples of the insights and recommendations provided in the report

Ref: – Royal Academy of Engineering. (2021). Neurodiversity in Engineering.

In the future, the engineering field is expected to become more diverse, reflecting the broader makeup of society. This is due to efforts being made to encourage women and people from minority backgrounds to pursue careers in engineering. Increasing diversity in engineering can have many benefits, including promoting innovation by bringing in diverse perspectives and experiences.

Moreover, it can also increase accessibility of engineering products and services to a wider range of people who may have diverse needs and preferences. Additionally, having a more diverse workforce can help companies better understand and address the varying needs and demands of different global markets.

However, there are still challenges that need to be addressed to achieve this diversity in engineering. Factors such as discrimination, unconscious bias, and lack of role models can deter underrepresented groups from pursuing careers in engineering. It is essential to continue efforts to promote diversity and create an inclusive environment in the field of engineering.

The following references provide evidence and insights into the benefits of neurodiversity in the workplace, including increased innovation and creativity, improved problem-solving and decision-making, and higher employee engagement and retention rates. They also provide practical guidance for creating a supportive and inclusive work environment, such as offering accommodations and training for managers and colleagues to better understand and work with neurodiverse individuals.

By Gavin Hoole

References: –

Doyle, N. (2019). ‘Neurodiversity is a hidden talent pool.’ The Engineer. Retrieved from https://www.theengineer.co.uk/neurodiversity-talent-pool/ Henderson, A. R., Kedar, I., & Granader, Y. (2019). Neurodiversity at Work: A Biopsychosocial Model and the Impact on Working Adults. Journal of Business and Psychology, 34(3), 305–319. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10869-018-9564-6 Hesselmark, E., Plenty, S., Bejerholm, U., & Humble, M. B. (2017). Neurodiversity at work: a review of the current literature and implications for practice. Employee Relations, 39(5), 694–707. https://doi.org/10.1108/ER-11-2016-0233 Kirby, A. (2020). ‘Why we should embrace neurodiversity in the workplace.’ Raconteur. Retrieved from https://www.raconteur.net/business-innovation/neurodiversity-workplace/

National Autistic Society. (2016). The autism employment gap: Too much information in the workplace. https://www.autism.org.uk/get-involved/media-centre/news/2016-04-28-employment-report.aspx National Institutes of Health. (2019). Neurodiversity in the workplace. https://www.nih.gov/institutes-nih/nih-office-director/office-communications-public-liaison/clear-communication/neurodiversity-workplace Royal Academy of Engineering. (2021). Neurodiversity in Engineering: Embracing Differences, Driving Innovation. London, UK: Royal Academy of Engineering. Smith, J. A., & Steward, G. (2019). The business case for neurodiversity: A strategy for building a diverse and inclusive organization. KPMG. https://assets.kpmg/content/dam/kpmg/uk/pdf/2019/06/the-business-case-for-neurodiversity.pdf Why diversity is key to the future of Engineering (2020) UC Riverside. Available at: https://engineeringonline.ucr.edu/blog/why-diversity-is-key-to-the-future-of-engineering/ (Accessed: 08 May 2023).

https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/voices/diversity-in-stem-what-it-is-and-why-it-matters/ http://www.census.gov/newsroom/releases/archives/population/cb12-90.html http://deanofstudents.ucr.edu/equitydiversity/ http://www.usnews.com/news/stem-solutions/articles/2015/02/24/stem-workforce-no-more-diverse-than-14-years-ago https://www.nap.edu/read/10377/chapter/4

