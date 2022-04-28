Cart

From education to employment
A Passion to Inspire Final 2022- and A VERY Special Upskill Day for FOH

Passion to Inspire April 28, 2022
EPA 2022 conference

After 3 months of inspirational hard work and 34 teams competing in 7 heats – we now have our 7 Finalists for Passion 2022 on the 10th May

This year we have developed our competition to help and support all involved and all the judges from the heats – bless them all, not just to develop the relationship between Education and Industry they all became mentors to support each college in planning for the final – and this year is stunning

On Tuesday 26th April – we held a Magical Upskill Day to focus on FOH – service – cocktails – wine matching – a truly great day – thank you to Bradley from MJP Restaurants for organising and a special thank you to Ed Keith – Hallgarten & Novum Wines, Karine Canevet – Maison Bleue, Bury St Edmunds, Paul Brotherton – Ponthier Purees, James Hall – The Swan Southwold / Adnams and G Franklin – Luxardo 

Big thank you to Claire and the team at WSC for hosting us and the kitchen lecturers and students for supplies throughout the day.

Bradley Dorrington  “On Tuesday I had the pleasure of hosting the first Passion to Inspire Front of House Upskill day. Bringing industry professionals to West Suffolk College to provide such brilliant, engaging information to the next generation of our industry. It was a special day, enjoyed by students, lecturers and professionals alike. It never ceases to amaze me what our industry can do when we pull together. Truly magic and inspiring.”

We are recoding this years final and live streaming service ( and will share afterwards ) the skills on show – stunning – Salmon Cured – Carved Creedy Carver Duck – Leg as a 2nd dish and Hot Souffle , traditionally served – petit fours and cocktails – Wine matches and brilliant service ahead – we love to help and Inspire all these young people and support our Industry

Judges this year – FOH – Karine Canevet, Nick Mills and Bradley Dorrington – Kitchen – Steve Munkley , Daniel Clifford , Adam Smith and Mark Poynton

There is so much support this year for the competition and our Industry – Simply Magic

Fabulous prizes and adventures await the winners – Meeting The Iconic Pierre Koffmann also the likes of Ross Sneddon , Henrique Sa Pessoa at The Brilliant 23rd Skills for Chefs  www.skillsforchefs.org.uk 

Special Cookbooks – Chefi Knife rolls and stunning Clothing from Russums and many more Prizes to celebrate their great work and achievements and The Trophy 😊

A massive thank you to everybody involved – one big brilliant TEAM

Published in: Education, Employability, Skills and apprenticeships
Passion to Inspire

