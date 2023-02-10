A Recap of National Apprenticeship Week 2023: Celebrating Diversity in Apprenticeships

National Apprenticeship Week is closing and there has been a hive of activity from the multicultural apprenticeship patrons.

The Patrons who are together influencers and leaders in the field of diversity and apprenticeships have been busy making a difference like they do every day of every week!. This week being a Throughout the week, we have all come together to showcase tall the opportunities that are available and celebrate the sector and the work of each other.

We have had some submit video recordings and interviews for TV and radio, attended various apprenticeship events and conferences and held webinars to highlight the benefits of apprenticeships to showcase the amazing apprentices that are out there. The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance patrons who are sector leaders, and many were invited as guest speakers at conferences during national apprenticeship such as Sharon Blyfield OBE, who spoke at the Investors in People Conference.

Another Patron lead was announced on the board of the Association of Apprenticeships Advisory Board. Jenny Pelling from Kaplan now takes on that role. Kaplan UK also delivered a number of webinars and support activities for their apprentices and information sessions for aspiring apprentices

Other highlights of the activity that took place during National Apprenticeship Week are below:

NOCN Group did a TV piece for ITN to recognise that university education isn’t the right path for everyone – working work hard to raise awareness around the positive value of education, apprenticeships and skills training to employers, learners and parents. NCFE held a number of webinars during National Apprenticeship Week.

JTL held open days at their various offices and sites for apprentices to come and experience their fabulous vocational centres

Severn Trent, Bentley Motors and Compass Group UK&I provided videos for The Big Assembly

Aviva Solus were also awarded the Body Shop of the year award during National Apprenticeship Week, which is a great accolade.

Lucy Hunte who is a leader in the apprenticeship sector also attended many events and conferences and provided great insights on how the sector can be improved

We saw Lifetime Training attend the House of Commons for the Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase

Earlier in the week Victoria Sylvester from Acacia Training attended the Houses of Parliament to celebrate both Victoria’s (Apprenticeship Champion of the Year) and Acacia Training (Apprenticeship Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Provider Recognition) being national finalists in the Annual Apprenticeship Awards.

Joanna Hughes of Joanna Hughes Solicitor Apprentices was also present at a number of events this week, culminating in a visit to Birmingham to visit the Birmingham Ladder Skills Academy

Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance Powered by Pathway Group

WorldSkills announced that the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Heroes Awards will be televised on 23rd February. Jagdeep Soor, Head of Strategic Partnerships was an awards judge and presenter for these prestigious awards ceremony.

Black Country & Marches IoT and Dudley College also showcased additional technology and equipment for their amazing venue.

The Development Manager (TDM) were out and about at careers fairs and events across the west midlands.

This week is also Race Equality Week and the Open University published an article on how proud they are to be patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance and working on equity, diversity and inclusion

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance Head of Strategic Partnerships Jagdeep Soor also attended the launch of the Birmingham Ladder Skills Academy launch opened by Andy Street Mayor of West Midlands, who announced additional investment to skills and apprenticeships for the West Midlands.

Multicultural Apprenticeship Award Apprentices have also been active with videos of their apprenticeship journey being aired at The Big Assembly and the opening for nominations for the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards .

We also saw the launch of the Festival of Apprenticeships (powered by Pathway Group) launched with daily webinars and the announcement of the 3 Apprenticeship Fairs in the summer. During National Apprenticeship Week the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance welcomed 2 new patrons; Compass Group UK&I and Northern.

And finally the date for The Apprenticeship Diversity & Social Mobility Forum was announced for 1st March, with Stephanie Boyce the first Black office holder, the first person of colour, and the second in-house solicitor in almost fifty years to become president of the Law Society of England & Wales as the keynote speaker.

Safaraz Ali, CEO of Pathway Group and Founder of The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, The Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards and The Festival of Apprenticeships commented “This has been the busiest National Apprenticeship Week that I have witnessed. There has been so much meaningful activity to promote and highlight apprenticeships. The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance Patrons continue to be a key driving force in promoting Apprenticeships and Skills Training to diverse communities.”

