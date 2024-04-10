ACE360’S Perspective On UK Government’s Major Apprenticeship Reform Package

At ACE360, we understand the pivotal role that small businesses play in driving innovation, fostering economic growth, and creating opportunities for communities. That’s why we’re excited to share insights into the recent major reform package announced by the UK Government to support apprenticeships and alleviate regulatory burdens for thousands of small businesses.

In his first economic speech since the Spring Budget, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a comprehensive set of measures aimed at bolstering small businesses across the nation. Among the highlights of the package is a £60 million investment to facilitate up to 20,000 additional apprenticeships, particularly targeting young people and small businesses.

From our perspective, this commitment to apprenticeships is a significant step forward in nurturing talent, fostering skills development, and addressing the evolving needs of the workforce. By fully funding apprenticeships for small businesses and expanding the flexibility of the apprenticeship levy, the government is empowering employers to invest in the next generation of skilled workers.

Furthermore, ACE360 applauds the Government’s initiative to slash unnecessary regulatory burdens through Brexit freedoms, resulting in an estimated £150 million in annual savings for small businesses. By streamlining regulations and simplifying reporting requirements, businesses can redirect valuable time and resources towards growth and innovation.

The establishment of a new task force to boost private investment in women-led businesses is another commendable aspect of the reform package. As advocates for diversity and inclusion, we believe that supporting female founders is crucial for driving economic prosperity and unlocking untapped potential in the business landscape.

At ACE360, we recognise the importance of creating an environment where small businesses can thrive. Our platform is designed to equip apprenticeship handling organisations with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today’s competitive market. From comprehensive EPA management solutions to various consultative approaches, ACE360, powered by The Federation for Industry Sector Skills & Standards (FISSS), empowers training and assessment organisations to achieve their goals and realise their full potential, positively impacting learner outcomes and subsequently the UK labour market.

As the UK continues to navigate economic challenges and embrace opportunities for growth, ACE360 remains committed to supporting the further and higher education sectors every step of the way. Together with the Government’s reform package, we’re confident that we can build a stronger, more resilient economy that benefits businesses, workers, and communities alike.