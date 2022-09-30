Apprentice Boglarka making a difference as a carer after changing career

Apprenticeships are helping domiciliary care team leader Boglarka-Tunde Incze to make a difference to the lives of people she cares for and works with.

Boglarka, who is Hungarian and has lived in Wales with her husband and two children for six years, initially used a Bachelor of Computer Sciences Degree, which she achieved in Romania, to work for international companies. She has also completed two years of a Masters Degree in Graphic and Industrial Design.

However, to earn more money to help buy a family home in Wales, she took on an extra role as a part-time carer, supporting people in their homes, and enjoyed the work so much that she changed career during the pandemic.

She has now completed Levels 2 and 3 Apprenticeships in Health and Social Care with Itec Skills and Employment and wants to qualify as an assessor.

In recognition of her success, Boglarka has been shortlisted for the Foundation Apprentice of the Year Award at the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2022. The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on November 10.

The awards highlight the outstanding achievements, during unprecedented times, of employers, apprentices and work-based learning practitioners.

Highlight of the year for apprentices, employers and work-based learning providers and practitioners, the awards are organised by the Welsh Government and supported by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW). Headline sponsor for the third year is Openreach.

Boglarka, who lives in Llanrug, near Caernarfon, works part-time for Gofal Bro Cyf where she has provided valuable advice to help the company introduce a new and improved care model for clients.

A Marie Curie palliative healthcare assistant for more than a year, she has completed a series of courses to upskill.

She is also learning Welsh, having passed her intermediate level examination after six years with Dysgu Cymraeg/ Learn Welsh in Bangor. She says learning Welsh has positively impacted her life.

She has also qualified for the WorldSkills UK National Competition Final in Health and Social Care at Cardiff and Vale College on November 14 and is a Foundation Apprentice of the Year finalist in the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2022 on November 10.

“I am motivated and eager to continue my learning journey as I aspire to become an assessor,” she said. “In a role like this, I believe I will be able to make a difference to individuals much like myself who want to increase the knowledge and understanding of working in care.

“My learning programme has been beneficial to further develop my knowledge and skills, which will help me progress in my professional career development.

“Apprenticeships have given me another chance and opportunity to develop a career in health and social care because I started from zero.”

Lynn Kennedy, health and social care assessor with Itec Skills and Employment, said: “Boglarka is such a lovely person and has been an absolute pleasure to work with. She’s extremely motivated and wants to continue learning.”

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething congratulated Boglarka and all the other shortlisted finalists. “Apprenticeships make a huge contribution to our economy and will be crucial as Wales continues to bounce back from the pandemic,” he said.

“They can help futureproof, motivate and diversify a workforce, offering people the chance to gain high-quality vocational skills.

“As part of our Young Person’s Guarantee, the Welsh Government will be investing £366 million over the next three years to deliver 125,000 all-age apprenticeships across Wales during the current term of government.

“We want to increase opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to develop transferable skills in the workplace and improve their lives. The investment will also help tackle skills shortages and gaps in priority sectors critical to drive productivity and economic growth, supporting our net zero ambitions, the every-day foundational economy and public services.”

The Apprenticeship Programme is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund. For more information about recruiting an apprentice, visit: https://gov.wales/apprenticeships-genius-decision or call 03000 603000.

Picture caption:

Boglarka-Tunde Incze – apprenticeships have helped her to change career.

