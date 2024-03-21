Apprenticeship achievement rates up by 18.5%

Today’s national statistics release offers a glimpse into the latest data on apprenticeships in England for the 2023/24 academic year (spanning August 2023 to January 2024). This information, drawn from reports submitted by providers in February 2024, provides an insightful snapshot of the ongoing trends in the sector.

Apprenticeship Starts Show Continued Growth in 2023/24

New figures released today reveal that apprenticeship starts in England increased by 2.5% compared to the same period last year, rising to 200,550 from 195,600.

The data highlights several notable trends in the apprenticeship landscape:

Under 19s accounted for over a quarter (28.9%) of all apprenticeship starts at 58,000, demonstrating strong engagement from younger learners.

Higher level apprenticeships (Levels 6 and 7) saw a 5.8% increase to 32,500 starts, representing 16.2% of the total. Advanced and higher apprenticeships combined made up over three-quarters (78.6%) of all starts.

Higher apprenticeship starts increased by an impressive 9.1% year-on-year to 70,780, reflecting the growing demand for higher-level skills and qualifications.

Apprenticeships supported by the Apprenticeship Service Account levy funds accounted for 62.9% (126,160) of all starts.

Long-Term Upward Trend

Since May 2015, there have been 3,419,540 apprenticeship starts across England, with the total since May 2010 standing at 5,797,080.

Achievements Increase Despite COVID Impacts Apprenticeship achievements rose by 18.5% to 73,530 compared to the previous year, although COVID-19 restrictions may have affected the timing of some assessments.