Apprenticeship myths that are still believed – from low pay grades to manual jobs

Next week marks National Apprenticeship Week 2025, a celebration and showcase of the opportunities work-based learning provides to both learners and employers in Wales.

It is especially poignant this year, given the continued impact of funding cuts to Wales’ apprenticeship scheme. with many training providers, employers and learners lobbying to keep the programme available to all.

Believe it or not, apprenticeships have a long history in the UK. But despite being around for hundreds of years, there are still a lot of misconceptions about them.

ACT, one of Wales’ largest training providers, has been delivering courses to Welsh learners since 1988 and has been challenging these myths for more than three decades.

Here are some of the most prevalent misconceptions about apprenticeships.

Myth: Apprenticeships are for teenagers and those entering the world of work for the first time

Likely spread from the dated perception that 16-year-olds have to choose between sixth form, college or apprenticeships, the stereotypical image of an apprentice for many is someone young and inexperienced.

In truth, only a small proportion of apprentices in Wales are under the age of 24.

Apprenticeships can be undertaken at any stage of life and career, and it’s not always a case of finding an apprenticeship to enter a job but finding a course that will help you in the role you already have.

Work-based learning is a popular form of upskilling, particularly for those in management and other senior job roles.

Myth: Apprenticeships are for manual trade jobs only

While many apprentices find success in ‘blue collar’ sectors, apprenticeships in manual fields only make up a small number of the courses available to study.

At ACT, apprenticeship opportunities range from IT and project management to marketing and green skills. Not only are some of the most popular courses catered for those who work in corporate or office-based industries but are also beneficial across any sector.

For example, an apprenticeship in leadership, management and coaching can be implemented regardless of the work setting – be that in an office, salon or garage.

Myth: Apprenticeships are only for men

This myth likely stems from the manual jobs stereotype and couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, a study found that nearly two-thirds of apprentices in Wales (61 per cent) are women.

Again, it goes back to the misconception that apprenticeships are only available in a small number of sectors and a small number of junior roles, but this is not the case.

Myth: Apprenticeships are just low paid jobs

Given that apprenticeships span across such a broad spectrum of professions and sectors, it would be silly to assume that all placements are paid the same.

Depending on what field apprentices choose to progress in, their starting wage can vary dramatically.

As for learners already established within a career, using their apprenticeship to upskill can lead to pay increases and promotions as they become more qualified and diversly skilled.

Myth: Apprenticeships are not a respected educational route

This is yet another outdated misconception. Higher education is no longer seen as the only option for a successful and respected career.

Many employers are looking at the experience of their candidates, as well as their academic achievements. Apprenticeships show industry-focused skills put into practice and specialist knowledge in a workplace setting.

Apprenticeships can be the stepping stone or even the launch pad to a well-respected career.

Contrary to these misconceptions, the apprenticeship path can be a rich and rewarding one, offering the skills and knowledge you need to excel in your personal and professional goals.

If you are interested in becoming an apprentice, you can find an opportunity that works for you at acttraining.org.uk.

Not sure what apprenticeship is right for you? Get in touch with ACT.

ACT Training