Apprenticeship Scheme Opens to Applicants to Get More School Leavers into Civil Service

A new apprenticeship scheme is now open for applications with the aim of encouraging more school leavers into the Civil Service.

Successful applicants will “earn while they learn” in roles across the country, in Birmingham, Manchester and London.

As part of the Plan for Change to deliver opportunities across the country, Pat McFadden says the Civil Service will not be at its best unless it fully reflects the people it serves.

School leavers will now be able to apply for a new Civil Service apprenticeship scheme giving young people the opportunity to kickstart a career in the Civil Service and gain a qualification whilst they work.

The new scheme is designed to give talented individuals the opportunity to have rewarding and fulfilling careers in the Civil Service – whether they went to university or not.

Successful applicants will get the chance to work in a government department, whilst being paid and completing a qualification that will set them up for a future career in the Civil Service.

A range of departments across government are available for the scheme including the Department for Business and Trade, Ministry of Justice and Cabinet Office.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden said:

“We’re creating new ways for young people around the country to kickstart a career in the Civil Service so it reflects the people it serves.

“I want the most talented to join the Civil Service – whether they’ve been to university or not. This apprenticeship scheme is an opportunity to make that happen.”

The scheme will offer successful applicants a two year contract to work in the Civil Service, whilst completing a level three apprenticeship, equivalent to two A-levels. Apprentices will get dedicated support and time available to complete the training alongside their day job in the Civil Service.

The scheme, which is open to those aged 16 and over, will offer around 50 roles across three locations – Birmingham, Manchester and London – with an ambition for more roles and locations to be available in the future. Meaning young people from across the country won’t need to move to London to work in the Civil Service.

The scheme supports the Government’s Places for Growth programme, which looks to spread Civil Service roles and opportunities across the country.