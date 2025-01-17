Apprenticeship trends we will see in 2025

by Ricahrd Spear, Managing Director ACT Training

We have seen many changes and challenges to Wales’ apprenticeship landscape in 2024, including funding cuts. Despite this, work-based learning continues to thrive, not only providing exciting opportunities for employees and potential employees but also narrowing the skills gap and supporting Wales’ organisations large and small across all sectors.

While the apprenticeship landscape can seem ever-changing, there are a few aspects we can predict. Here is what we can expect to see in the coming 12 months.

Professional qualifications will continue to thrive

Professional qualifications have always been a cornerstone of career progression, and their significance is only growing, particularly amongst career climbers who see the importance of honing their skills.

From project management and data analysis to advice and guidance and business administration, these qualifications offer apprentices a direct pathway to leadership roles.

For employers, these apprenticeships equip their employees with the strategic thinking and problem-solving capabilities that they need to lead the business. In short, upskilling in this field is an investment in resilience – a must-have as we all weather current economic challenges.

Upskilling will be key to Wales’ Net Zero plans

As Wales commits to ambitious Net Zero targets, we have seen a significant uptake in businesses looking to get ahead of the crowd and make sense of what that means for them before things become legal.

Given its increasing importance, the green economy represents both a challenge and an opportunity. Apprenticeships in relevant topics such as carbon and energy management or IEMA accredited sustainability courses equip learners with the knowledge and practical skills needed to support decarbonisation efforts – cutting through the often-confusing jargon and offering easily-adopted solutions for individual business needs.

It’s no surprise then, that with closer scrutiny on Wales’ green strategy, that skills in this area will see a boom.

Organisations will invest in digital skills

Hybrid and remote working have become an integral part of most organisations for a few years now. But due to its rapid adoption coming from a place of urgent necessity rather than a steady interest, many businesses have the infrastructure without the proper training needed to fully utilise the digital products they have purchased.

As such, entry level digital apprenticeship – such as Digital Skills for Business – will continue to be popular, providing base level training for any staff member who uses a computer (and let’s face it, that’s most people).

More advanced digital subjects – such as user-centred design, digital marketing and cybersecurity – will also see a boost in demand as businesses get wise to the importance of its online assets, both from a security aspect as well as a promotional stance.

The need for Health and Social Care apprentices will increase

One of the sectors hardest hit by funding cuts this year was health and social care – alarming considering it is already under immense strain.

This has just added to a complex landscape, with health and social care continuing to be an attractive profession for many, but also struggling with staff hiring and retention.

As such, employers and employees are often supported by upskilling and on-the-job training to ensure staff are well-equipped to meet the demands of such a high-pressure and high-stakes sector.

It’s no secret that there is a direct correlation between economic inactivity and the health of a nation, so if Wales is to push forward with its plan for a prosperous economy, it will ensure the health and social care sector is its focus point.

For businesses in Wales, 2025 can be the year upskilling becomes a strategic priority. By investing in these four key areas, we have the opportunity to build a pipeline of talent equipped to tackle the challenges of the months ahead and beyond.

ACT Training