Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Are women being given the same opportunities as men in the UK tech industry?

The B2W Group April 11, 2024
0 Comments

In the dynamic landscape of our technology sector, women are increasingly making their mark, challenging stereotypes, and reshaping the industry’s future.

Despite historical underrepresentation, women in tech are carving out space, driving innovation, and advocating for greater inclusivity.

But while the UK tech industry continues to flourish, with London often dubbed as the European tech capital, gender disparity persists.

We know that women make up only a small fraction of the tech workforce, with Women In Tech (UK) reporting that just 26% of tech roles in the UK are currently filled by women.

This, coupled with the alarming stat that 3 in 4 women working in UK tech roles have experienced some form of gender bias, further highlights the disparity between males and females in this industry.

Jessica Cheney of Just IT says that this issue is one which is of great importance to her and the IT apprenticeships provider, which she says they’re aiming to tackle head on.

“Creating an environment that’s supportive of empowerment and development of female talent in the core tech IT arena has long been a focus for us as an organisation.

“Technical IT roles have a major under representation of female talent, but we have seen major success stories from our partnerships that are leading the positive change to make this type of role more accessible.”

Other issues facing women in this industry include the 16% gender pay gap, which is much higher than the national figure of 11%, as well as the fact that 77% of senior tech roles are filled by men in the UK.

So how can we better attract women into tech roles, and break down any barriers for those looking to enter this industry?

We aim to highlight this, as well as the opportunities available for women to enter the tech sector in the UK in our latest Women in Tech insight paper

Published in: Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Social Impact News, Accessibility News | FE News, Work and leadership
Topics:
The B2W Group

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .