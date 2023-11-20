Aston University welcomes delegation from Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine

The visit was an opportunity to explore developing teaching and research collaborations

The delegates met with Professor Aleks Subic and members of the Aston University Executive

They also enjoyed tours of the University’s laboratories.

Aston University welcomed a delegation from Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine on Thursday 16 November to explore developing teaching and research collaborations.

The delegation, led by Professor Hu Lihong, Vice President at Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine, was facilitated by AEMG Education, who have over 20 years of experience in brokering strategic relationships with Chinese universities.

The delegation was hosted by Professor Aleks Subic, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Aston University at the University’s new corporate headquarters, John Cadbury House, in Birmingham city centre. The delegates also enjoyed a tour around the laboratories in the University’s College of Engineering and Physical Sciences and the College of Health and Life Sciences on its main campus.

During the visit, they also met with senior members of the University Executive including Professor Osama Khan, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Professor Mike Caine, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Engagement and Innovation, Professor Stephen Garrett, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean of the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences and Professor Chris Langley, Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean of the College of Health and Life Sciences.

Professor Aleks Subic, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Aston University, said:

“I am delighted to welcome visitors from Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine and AEMG to Aston University.

“This represents an important milestone in taking forward our partnership. We are looking forward to developing a strong partnership over the coming months through ongoing discussions and collaborations.”

Published in