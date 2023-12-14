AstraZeneca Commits to Equity, Diversity and Inclusion as Patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance

AstraZeneca, a global leader in biopharmaceuticals, proudly announces a new partnership with the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance as patrons, reaffirming its commitment to promoting equity, diversity and inclusion in apprenticeships and skills.

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance is a pioneering initiative dedicated to promoting equity of opportunities and creating a more inclusive environment in the workplace. In the partnership with the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, AstraZeneca aims to drive positive change by actively supporting under-represented communities through apprenticeship programmes.

As patrons, AstraZeneca will play a pivotal role in advancing the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance mission to bridge the diversity gap in various industries, including the pharmaceutical sector. Through collaborative efforts, both organisations strive to provide apprenticeships that empower individuals from diverse backgrounds to thrive in their chosen fields.

“How fabulous to gain AstraZeneca’s commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion by becoming the latest patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance. This partnership reflects a shared vision for creating pathways to success for individuals from all backgrounds. Together, we are building a more diverse and inclusive future where opportunities are accessible and equitable for all,” said Jagdeep Soor, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance.

“I am thrilled to welcome AstraZeneca as patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance. Their commitment to diversity and inclusion aligns seamlessly with our mission at the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance. Together, we are forging pathways for individuals from diverse backgrounds to access meaningful opportunities. AstraZeneca’s support will undoubtedly be a catalyst for positive change and a more diverse and inclusive workforce. We look forward to a transformative collaboration that empowers talent and reshapes the future of apprenticeships and skills,” said Safaraz Ali, Founder of Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance and CEO of Pathway Group.

The alliance between AstraZeneca and the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance aligns with AstraZeneca’s broader commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Through supporting apprenticeships, the company seeks to not only diversify its workforce but also contribute to the development of a skilled and inclusive talent pipeline for the future.

“We are very excited about our partnership with the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance and are looking forward to ensuring our apprenticeship opportunities reach under-represented communities, supporting individuals from all backgrounds to join AstraZeneca. It’s vital that our workforce represents the diversity of the patients and communities we aim to serve, and this includes people on our apprenticeship programmes who represent the future talent of our company,” said Kim Hardman, Director of Apprenticeships at AstraZeneca.

