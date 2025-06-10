Awards recognise leading Welsh training company’s apprenticeship stars

The achievements of apprentices, employers and work-based learning practitioners from across Wales were celebrated at an awards ceremony in Mid Wales.

Twenty-seven finalists competed for the Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards organised by Cambrian Training Company, a leading Welsh work-based learning provider.

The prestigious awards, held at The Metropole Hotel & Spa, Llandrindod Wells, recognised employers, learners and practitioners who have excelled in apprenticeship programmes delivered by the Welshpool-based company and its sub-contractors.

A popular winner was autistic apprentice Aaron Jones, a waiter at Penycae Inn, Penycae, near Swansea, who received a standing ovation after collecting the Apprentice Special Recognition 2025 Award.

“In receiving this very special award, I am enormously proud and owe it to every single person in the audience but above all to my fellow team of staff at Penycae Inn and to those that have autism and other profound learning needs,” he told the audience.

“As a person with autism who works in the hospitality industry, this award means so much to me. Anybody with a learning or physical disability who is considering doing an apprenticeship should absolutely go for it.”

He praised Cambrian Training Company’s hospitality training officers Andrew Addis-Fuller and Leah Williams for their support and encouragement to achieve his goals, which include completing his Hospitality Supervision and Leadership Apprenticeship early next year.

The Foundation Apprentice of the Year was awarded to Cameron Long, a cleaning support services attendant at Elite Clothing Solutions, Ebbw Vale, who has completed a Supported Shared Apprenticeship with support from Elite Supported Employment.

Apprentice of the Year was Cai Watkins, head of business unit contract manager for Cambrian Training Company, Welshpool, while the Higher Apprentice of the Year award went to Mathew Verallo, operations manager for The Celtic Collection’s Tŷ Milford Waterfront, Milford Haven.

The awards for employers was keenly contested. The Small Employer of the Year was Silver Assist Homecare, Llangorse, Brecon, Filco Markets, Llantwit Major collected the Medium Employer of the Year Award and Achieve Together, Cardiff was named Large Employer of the Year.

Outstanding Individual of the Year was Denise Hodson, a playworker at Little Disciples Childcare, Penymynydd, Flintshire and Welsh Ambassador of the Year was Phoebe Wilson, lead training officer at Clybiau Plant Cymru Kids’ Clubs, Cardiff.

Practitioner of the Year was Elfed Wood, from Portal Training, Cardiff, the Employer Special Recognition Award went to The Grove, Narbeth and Kepak, Merthyr Tydfil was recognised for Outstanding Contribution to Apprenticeships.

“Among our winners and finalists are inspiring stories of personal growth and professional development,” said Faith O’Brien, Cambrian Training Company’s managing director.

“This year’s awards ceremony was a testament to the dedication, passion and hard work of our apprentices, employers and supporters. From the Apprentice of the Year awards to the recognition of outstanding employers and individuals, each accolade reflects the transformative power of apprenticeships in shaping careers and communities.

“Let’s continue supporting and championing vocational education. Together, we can create a future where every individual has the opportunity to thrive through learning and development.”

Other finalists were:

Foundation Apprentice of the Year Award: Josh Williams, a receptionist at Whitbread Premier Inn, Bangor and Leanne Barratt, a chef at Mitchell & Butlers’ Miller &Carter, Killay.

Apprentice of the Year Award: Deanne Rance, area manager for Lonetree-McDonalds, Newport and Jodie Bowater, hotel manager Whitbread Premier Inn, Bangor.

Higher Apprentice of the Year: Ashley Richards, general manager at Peppermint Cardiff and Keri-Ann Evans, head chef at Bluestone, Narberth.

Outstanding Individual of the Year: Rachael Bowles, blending room team leader for Hilltop Honey, Newtown and Aaron Jones, a waiter at Penycae Inn, Penycae, near Swansea.

Small Employer of the Year: Nazareth House, Cardiff and Interplay, Penlan, Swansea.

Medium Employer of the Year: Voco St David’s Cardiff and The Grove, Narberth.

Large Employer of the Year: Kepak, Merthyr Tydfil and Urdd Gobaith Cymru.

Welsh Language Ambassador: Catherine Smith, training officer at Clybiau Plant Cymru Kids’ Clubs and Samantha James, restaurant manager at Millie & Sid’s, Tywyn.

Work-based Learning Practitioner: Sean Williams from Sirius Skills Consulting, Mountain Ash and Sarah Bird from Clybiau Plant Cymru, Cardiff.

Cambrian Training