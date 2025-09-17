Baxi donates boilers to BMet to help ignite apprentices’ knowledge and skills

Leading heating and hot water manufacturers and suppliers, Baxi, are gifting BMet with top quality boilers to further enhance apprentices’ learning and signify their commitment to the partnership.

Naomi Leugs, Early Careers Partner and Chris Parker, Field Team Manager from Baxi came to James Watt College, to present the boilers to Sue Cole, Senior Employer Responsive Manager and Matthew Dillon, Lecturer of Gas and Plumbing at BMet.

The top of the range boilers donated to BMet and their apprentices are a Baxi 615 system 2 15kW Boiler, a Baxi 618 (ErP) System Boiler and a Baxi 200 228 28kW Combi 2 Boiler.

Baxi maintains long-standing sponsorships at BMet’s James Watt College, providing learners with access to cutting-edge resources. This ensures training and assessments are conducted using the latest equipment, including Baxi supplying new models of boiler and utilising the college as a product training hub. Thus, enabling practicing gas engineers to remain current on product offerings.

BMet boasts a mutually rewarding history of collaboration with industry experts like Baxi, who joined forces with the college in 2011. Such a partnership is crucial to delivering top level Gas Engineering training and assessment programmes, that align with national apprenticeship standards.

Training takes place at James Watt College, BMet’s specialist site for construction, with learners attending on block release from across England, through alternative provision outside the apprenticeship standard.

The site hosts hundreds of apprentices annually from around the UK, offering a purpose-built training and assessment environment complete with fully operational ACS (Accredited Certification Scheme) and EPA (End Point assessment) test centres.

Andy Lees said:

“We are so thankful to Baxi for their donations that will support the programme of learning for our apprentices, who are required to gain a thorough knowledge of all aspects of heating and appliances associated.

“The long-standing relationship with Baxi, alongside the sponsorship of boilers for the workshop, is vital to the training of gas apprentices, as it ensures they are learning on the latest, industry-standard equipment used across the sector.

“Likewise, BMet’s expertise has provided valuable technical resources and support for gas installers, significantly contributing to the safety and efficiency of gas installations for companies like Baxi over many years.”

Through Baxi’s continued support, apprentices gain invaluable hands-on technical practice with modern appliances, developing skills in installation, servicing, maintenance and fault diagnosis that directly prepare them for real-world scenarios.

The partnership not only strengthens the quality of training but also provides apprentices with the confidence and competence required to progress toward full Gas Safe approval.

By working closely with a leading manufacturer like Baxi, the college training environment mirrors the expectations of the workplace, ensuring apprentices are fully prepared to meet the technical and professional standards of the gas industry.

Ian Trott, Head of Training Solutions, Baxi said:

“At Baxi, we recognise the importance of supporting the next generation of heating engineers, whether that is with product or training.

Working with colleges like BMet ensures their young people are equipped with the skills and confidence they need for an exciting future in our industry.”