BCoT students lend their skills to DIY SOS!

Construction students from Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT) will feature in tonight’s (Tuesday 6 October) episode of DIY SOS.

The Level 2 students joined the DIY SOS team to help transform the home of deaf couple Ahmed and Rifat, from a building site into a safe space for their family.

The episode will air on BBC One at 8pm.

Presented by Nick Knowles, the show brings together tradespeople, volunteers and businesses to transform homes and community spaces, often completing major projects within days.

The students, accompanied by BCoT staff, used their Industry Placement (IP) hours for the experience and applied their carpentry, electrical, and plumbing skills to the build.

Craig McLaren, Course Director for Construction, said:

“Having watched DIY SOS for years, I always wondered how much of the timeline was real. By 5 pm on day one, a full extension was already rising where a stripped-down shell stood hours earlier. In just ten days, the team turned a hazardous house into a secure, state-of-the-art home tailored to the family’s needs. It was a deeply enlightening experience for our staff and students, and one we won’t forget.”

Steve Gilder, Head of Construction at BCoT, added:

“This was such a worthy and unique experience for BCoT to be involved with. The students and staff were able to work alongside tradespeople, all of whom were sharing a common goal of helping the family involved, which was such an important message for our students to appreciate.”

BCoT has been offering advanced technical training in Basingstoke for more than 70 years. In 2024, the college received its best-ever Ofsted rating to date, confirming its excellence in building the careers of tomorrow by providing rich and diverse educational programmes that empower students to thrive. The report praised the college for equipping students with the skills, knowledge and confidence to tackle whatever they choose to do next, whether it is an apprenticeship, university degree or employment.

The college has several facilities to support students on vocational courses to gain hands-one education experience. The Thames Water Engineering Room opened this year and is equipped to teach vital, practical skills such as bench fitting, hand skills, and various other core engineering techniques essential for a career in the water industry.

The college is also home to the Green Energy Technology Centre and the Electric Vehicle (EV) training centre, which was the first in the South East. The Green Energy Technology Centre allows students and local businesses to become equipped with the knowledge and skills in renewable technologies such as air or ground source heat pumps, under floor heating, and cavity wall insulation, while the EV Centre equips future mechanics and auto technicians with the valuable skills they need for the hybrid and electric vehicle market.