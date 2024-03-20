Bellway opens applications for 2024 graduate and apprentice schemes

National housebuilder Bellway has opened applications for its 2024 graduate and apprentice programmes, offering 60 roles across England, Scotland and Wales.

The company, which has its headquarters in Newcastle upon Tyne, is looking for 20 graduates in quantity surveying and construction and 40 apprentices in quantity surveying, engineering and roles within the land and finance teams.

The graduate scheme vacancies are open to new graduates and people who have completed their degrees in recent years, with successful candidates being offered a place on the two-year training programme.

The apprenticeship programme is open to anyone who would like to pursue a career in the housebuilding industry. Quantity surveying and engineering roles are available at Bellway divisions across the country, while positions in the land and finance teams are available in limited locations.

Ellie Hall, Bellway Group Resourcing and Talent Manager, said:

“We are looking for 60 people who feel they have the drive, imagination and dedication to make a difference at Bellway. Being an employer of choice is one of the key priorities of our company-wide Better with Bellway strategy.

“We seek to attract and retain the best talent by creating an attractive company culture offering a positive working environment and clearly defined opportunities for professional development.

“There are various roles available throughout the company for talented candidates whether they be a university graduate, a school leaver or a career changer who feels their future lies with a job in the construction industry. At Bellway, we have created a culture of success by promoting continuous learning and development, introducing and consolidating new skills to ensure our employees are fully engaged.

“These programmes reflect our ambition to hire an increasing number of apprentices and graduates. We believe that our employees are our greatest asset and we invest in our people so they can have the skills and mindset to progress and deliver work they can be proud of.

“Applications for this year’s graduate and apprentice programmes will be closing soon so we would encourage anyone who wants the chance to secure a role with Bellway to apply as soon as possible.”

More information about the graduate and apprentice vacancies and recruitment process can be found here.