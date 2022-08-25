BMet students’ GCSE result success provides them with a pathway of opportunities

Hundreds of GCSE students across BMet’s college sites are celebrating another record year of success today, after gaining an overall 91% pass rate in English, Maths and Biology.



Four hundred and fifty students are also enjoying top level success after achieving a pass rate of grades 4 and above (4-9).



The impressive results reflect the hard work, determination and commitment of the GCSE learners studying at BMet’s James Watt, Matthew Boulton and Sutton Coldfield colleges – which in fact show an increase on grades obtained in the pre-Covid year of 2019 (17% in higher grades).

To mark the occasion, some excited students came into BMet’s Matthew Boulton College’s site – which offers GCSE courses to thousands of students each year – today to open and share their results with their teachers, friends and families.

This is what some of our happy students had to say about their results:

Violeta: “I am so pleased with my GCSE English result. I achieved a grade 5 in English which means my dreams have come true and I am able to progress in a career working with children! I am especially happy that my daughters came with me today to get my results and shared the wonderful occasion!”

Mohamed added: “I got a grade 5, though I hoped to gain a slightly higher grade, it’s more than enough for me to excel in my career. I am looking forward to going to university and pursuing a career in computing or something related.”

Sarah: “I am so pleased that I passed both Maths and English and I am looking forward to my future. BMet has truly helped me on my journey, just as a lot of people say including all the students that came into collect their results today! I am now going to enrol on a course at BMet that suits me!”

BMet offers GCSE study in English, Maths and Biology for learners aged between 16 and 19, as well as adult learners either as standalone opportunities, or as part of a variety of courses including ESOL, foundation learning and vocational.

Jan Myatt, Matthew Boulton College Vice Principal said: “As always, as a college, we are very happy with our students’ achievements, in gaining their GCSE results.

“Many of our students have come to us without a GCSE English or maths pass and we have helped them achieve great grades to go on to university, higher level course options, employment or start an apprenticeship.

“These results prove that whatever learning stage you are at, it’s never too late for you to gain your GCSEs and follow career ambitions.



“A huge well done to our students and staff for everything they’ve achieved this year, and we look forward to hearing about their exciting futures.”



BMet is currently enrolling for this September’s GCSE admission, alongside A Level and vocational courses, apprenticeships and higher level courses.



To find out more about our maths and English courses, please visit: https://www.bmet.ac.uk/our-courses/courses-for-19/part-time-courses-for-adult-learners/english-maths-esol/ or call 0121 446 4545.



You can also enrol onto our courses here: https://www.bmet.ac.uk/open-events-enrolment/summer-enrolment/

