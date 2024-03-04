BMet supports National Careers Week by shining a light on key employees

BMet is once again highlighting their allegiance to National Careers Week (NCW) from today, by showcasing the rewarding career journeys of employees across the colleges.

National Careers Week is a one-week celebration of careers in education across the UK.

It aims to empower individuals – especially students and young adults, to make informed career decisions by providing resources, guidance, and insights into various professions.

NCW provides a dedicated time frame to focus on exploring career opportunities and individual journeys/success stories.It also allows the exploration of the myriad of career opportunities available and the chance to charter career paths, which can be both exciting and challenging.

Throughout the week, there will be a mix of carefully created vibrant content that will highlight the benefits of students and staff carving their careers at BMet, key BMet internal and external career- related events and BMet case studies in written and video format.

The week will also pay homage to International Women’s Day which falls on Friday 8 March.

Jenny North, Head of Careers Guidance & Careers Leader at BMet said:

“It is fantastic for the college to be able to support such a special awareness event.

“It is a great opportunity to inform and educate our internal students and employees, alongside future learners and staff, about the scope of career pathways and rewarding employment journeys available to them, designed to suit a variety of preferences and needs.”

During National Careers Week, the following will be highlighted:

Empowerment Through Employment: At BMet, we empower individuals to reach their desired career goals and there are an increasing number of successful case studies to support this.

Celebrating Employee Achievements: Discover the inspiring journeys of BMet employees. Their success stories are testaments to the long-term benefits of investing in the college's continuing professional development.

Inspiring Futures, Realising Dreams: BMet has great synergy with the ethos of National Careers Week.

We encourage you to get involved in National Careers Week and our communications surrounding it – so, please do engage with us on BMet’s social media channels.

