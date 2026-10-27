Bradford College Launches Pioneering New Clinical Practice Programmes for Pharmacy Technicians

Bradford College has launched two innovative Higher Education programmes that will help pharmacy technicians develop advanced clinical skills to meet the growing demands of modern healthcare services.

The new Level 4 HNC and Level 5 Foundation Degree (FdSc) in Clinical Practice for Pharmacy Technicians, validated by the University of Greater Manchester, have been developed in response to the evolving role of pharmacy technicians and the growing emphasis on patient-centred care.



As one of the first further education institutions in the UK to offer these programmes, Bradford College builds on almost 70 years of experience educating pharmacy technicians. Throughout this period, the College has supported learners at every stage of their professional journey, helping to strengthen the pharmacy workforce across the UK.

Charlotte Wright, School of Pharmacy Professional Development Lead at Bradford College, said:

“As a registered pharmacy technician myself, I’m incredibly excited to be part of such an important step forward in the development of our profession. Having witnessed firsthand how the role of pharmacy technicians has evolved over the years, I’ve seen the positive impact that expanding our knowledge, skills and responsibilities can have, not only on patient care but on wider healthcare services.

“We’ve worked hard to develop programmes that are relevant, accessible and genuinely responsive to what pharmacy technicians and their employers have told us they need. The programmes have been shaped by experienced pharmacy professionals, including registered Pharmacist Sarah Hughes, who played a key role in developing the curriculum and will continue to be involved in teaching and assessment.”

Designed specifically for registered pharmacy technicians who want to continue working while studying, the programmes combine live teaching, structured independent learning and workplace-based application. This flexible approach enables learners to develop new skills and immediately apply them in practice.

Learners will explore a range of contemporary and emerging areas of practice, including applied therapeutics, medicines optimisation, patient consultation, clinical examination, health promotion, quality improvement, pharmacogenomics and advanced pharmacokinetics.

The programmes received strong endorsement during the validation process, with members of the validating committee describing the new offer as “pioneering”. This recognition reflects both the quality of the curriculum and Bradford College’s commitment to developing industry-responsive qualifications that address workforce needs and prepare healthcare professionals for the future.

The launch marks another important step in Bradford College’s commitment to working closely with employers and healthcare providers to strengthen career progression opportunities across the pharmacy sector. Past students have worked in a wide range of settings, such as in the community and at registered pharmacies, GP practices, hospitals, care homes, prisons, mental health services, the armed forces, and the pharmaceutical industry.



The new training programmes build on the College’s established pharmacy qualifications, enhancing its existing Level 2 and Level 3 courses. For pharmacy technicians seeking to expand their clinical expertise, increase their scope of practice and prepare for future career opportunities, the new programmes provide a valuable pathway for professional growth while helping to meet the changing needs of healthcare services.