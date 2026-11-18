Ofsted inspectors have praised leaders at The Sheffield College for being a ‘force for change’ in the city in a new report.

Leaders, inspectors highlight, are committed to making sure that students and apprentices develop the skills that they and their communities need to flourish.

On its contribution to meeting skills needs, the college has been graded as meeting the strong standard – which Ofsted defines as marking out excellent, consistent work.

Students and apprentices, the report adds, learn in highly inclusive environments where staff demonstrate a clear dedication to working with the people of Sheffield.

Inspectors also found that students and apprentices feel a sense of belonging at the college and are kind, courteous and respectful towards staff and peers.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“I am immensely proud of the college’s role transforming lives through learning, supporting communities and contributing to the economy. It is great to see Ofsted’s recognition of that.

“Providing young people and adults from diverse backgrounds with opportunities to succeed and achieve is at the heart of everything we aim to do, thanks to our fantastic staff and the civic organisations and employers whom we partner with.

“We also recognise there is work to do in some curriculum areas to ensure that all students benefit from consistently high quality education and training. Actions are already well underway to address that.”

The report points out that governors demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of the skills needs in Sheffield and the diverse communities that the college serves.

John Mothersole, Chair of the Governing Body, The Sheffield College, commented:

“As an anchor institution, the college is heavily invested in the success of the city creating opportunities for scores of students every year, transforming life chances and developing a talent pipeline for employers. It is very encouraging to see Ofsted’s positive feedback on most of the college’s provision.

“In a rapidly changing economy and skills landscape, the college’s focus will continue to be on enabling students to gain industry relevant knowledge and qualifications, and future proofing the curriculum and facilities.”

In line with Ofsted’s updated inspection framework, the college has been graded in total on 15 areas in addition to safeguarding standards, which have been met.

In one area the college has been graded as meeting the strong standard – its contribution to meeting skills needs.

In 12 areas the college has met the expected standard, which shows an education provider is doing everything it should for students, as follows:

Inclusion

Leadership and governance

Curriculum, teaching and training for young people, adults, apprentices and students with high needs

Participation and development for young people, adults, apprentices and students with high needs

Achievement for apprentices and students with high needs.

Two areas have been graded as needs attention – achievement for some aspects of provision for young people and adults.

However, the report adds that leaders are taking effective action to improve those areas where the proportion who achieve their qualifications is not high enough.

Other key findings include:

Education programmes for young people

Teachers have been praised for planning the curriculum well with input from industry experts. Teachers have significant industry experience. They teach the subject knowledge that students need for future employment.

Students benefit from tailored careers guidance that prepares them well for their next steps and access high quality work-related experiences that enrich their experiences.

Leaders are taking effective action to improve the achievement and progress of entry level, Level 1 and A Level students.

Apprenticeships

Apprenticesdevelop the intended knowledge, skills and behaviours required for their jobs and apply them confidently at work.

They benefit from guest lectures, skills competitions and professional body affiliation to develop a deeper understanding of their sector and subject area.

Almost all apprentices who complete their programme achieve their apprenticeship.

Students with high needs

Students with high needsare well supported by staff and feel safe, cared for and ready to learn.

They make sustained progress relative to their starting points and are well prepared for their next stage of training or employment.

They have access to a coherent careers education programme through their tutorial curriculum and appropriately qualified careers advisors.

Education programmes for adults

Leaders offer adult provision that is relevant to local and national skills priorities. A high proportion of adult students progress to positive destinations. Most are ready for their next stage of education or employment.

In most sessions, teachers use a range of effective teaching strategies and activities to develop knowledge and skills. Teachers and curriculum leaders mostly bring specialist knowledge and industry expertise to their teaching.

In many subjects, adult students achieve well. In other areas such as English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), achievement is much lower.

Inspectors have found that leaders accurately identified concerns in courses for adults in ESOL and implemented effective actions, which are beginning to result in improvements to the quality of provision.

They undertook a comprehensive audit of the provision, restructured leadership in the areaand have implemented a more targeted quality assurance process.

To read the report, published on 18th November 2026, please visit here.