Bradford College Named ‘Top Apprenticeship Training Provider’ in West Yorkshire

Staff at Bradford College are celebrating after being awarded the title of West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Training Provider of the Year.

The College received the accolade at the inaugural West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards which celebrate the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships across the county.

With close to a million active Apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become an essential route to future employment for thousands of school leavers. The awards recognise and reward both apprentices and employers excelling across West Yorkshire.

The announcement came at a glittering award ceremony held at the Bradford City Football Club McCall Suite. Shortlisted individuals, employers, and education providers attended the awards dinner to celebrate the success of apprenticeships across the region.

Former BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration co-hosted the awards with this year’s winner of The Apprentice, West Yorkshire’s Harpreet Kaur.

Kelly McAllister, Head of Apprenticeships and Business Development at Bradford College, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled that Bradford College was recognised as the top Apprenticeship Training Provider at the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. It reflects the hard work and dedication of all our staff, who work tirelessly to train, support, and assess apprentices at Bradford College and in the workplace. Apprenticeships are a critical training pathway for many industries, now more than ever, and we will continue to ensure more individuals achieve rewarding and long-lasting careers.”

Bradford College supports up to 1,600 apprentices across approximately 900 employers on programme at any one time in Bradford and the wider Leeds City Region. A dedicated team of employer engagement staff are responsible for the account management of all employer partners.

In 2019 the College established the Future Technology Board to ensure that curriculum meets the current and future needs of employers. From this, six vocational hubs were formed with members from industry bodies and now ensuring the apprenticeship skills that are developed meet the requirements of regional employers and the Skills for Growth agenda.

Bradford College faced stiff competition against Wakefield College, another finalist in the ‘Training Provider/Programme of the Year’ awards category. Sponsored by Occupational Awards Ltd (the awarding body and approved end-point assessment organisation), the award was judged by an independent panel of industry experts.

Awards judge and Yorkshire Post Business Editor, Mark Casci, said:

“Myself and my fellow judges found the entrants this year to be nothing short of outstanding. The calibre of innovation, hard graft and leadership shown by individual apprentices and their employers gave us all huge optimism about the future of West Yorkshire’s economy.

“[…] Apprenticeships are the lifeblood of business. They will form the workforce of tomorrow and set the agenda for the economy of the future. Apprenticeships are a fantastic method of entering the workforce, one that avoids accruing debts and offers an on-the-job learning experience which cannot be equalled.”

