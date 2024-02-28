Bradford College Partnership with Bradford Bulls Charges On

Bradford College (@BradfordCollege) and Bradford Bulls Rugby League Football Club (@OfficialBullsRL) have signed and committed to a new educational partnership agreement for 2024.

The exciting deal will provide students and staff with benefits such as stadium tours, discounted tickets, work experience placements, and a host of opportunities to work together.

Speaking about the re-signing between two of the city’s powerhouses, Bradford College Vice Principal Christopher Malish said:



“We’re delighted to be signing with the Bulls again. The College has worked with Bradford Bulls for many years and both are committed to transforming the lives of young people in Bradford, so we have a common goal. This latest agreement solidifies our close ties as organisations that are passionate about serving Bradford and beyond.”

In terms of the College curriculum, the Bulls are the official partner for the College’s Level 3 Diploma in Sport and Physical Activity – part of the Ambition Hub programme. As part of this, learners will attend weekly placements and assist with coaching various sport and physical activity in local schools and other community initiatives.

Jason Hirst, Bradford Bulls CEO, also commented on the partnership renewal:



“The Bradford Bulls are delighted to extend the partnership with our friends at Bradford College. This is not only great news for both organisations, but equally the wider Bradford community, with both the College and Bulls committed to providing life-changing opportunities for all students.”

As part of the wider agreement, both partners have committed to the delivery of a Bradford Primary and Secondary School Challenge Cup in the summer of 2024. The Bulls will also support the College’s busy events calendar through special guest appearances and speaker engagements sharing industry insight on topics such as sports coaching, strength and conditioning, and sports event management.

The Bradford Bulls Foundation‘s Community Outreach Team will also once again be powered by Bradford College – sharing course information, supporting community visits, and providing advice and guidance training to the Team.

CEO of the Foundation, Chris Chamberlain, said:



“This is a fantastic partnership between the Bulls and Bradford College, which the Foundation is extremely pleased to support. The partnership will have a positive impact on the Bradford community, using rugby league as a vehicle to engage.”

The Bulls’ 2024 campaign recently kicked off and this season the College logo will appear on mascot kits, co-branded community t-shirts, the Bulls Women’s team kit, scholarship and academy shirts, and pitchside at Odsal Stadium.



Bradford College continues to enjoy a successful, longstanding relationship with the Bradford Bulls, which is set to flourish further in 2024. Other recent highlights have included textiles students restoring the much-loved Bull Boy mascot, the design and creation of the new Bull Girl in 2023, and a Bradford Bulls team participating and contributing to the first two years of the Bradford College Apprenticeship Games.

Find out more about the partnership on the Bradford College website