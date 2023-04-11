BRICKLAYING APPRENTICE FOLLOWS FATHER’S FOOTSTEPS INTO CONSTRUCTION

An apprentice who is learning the trade from his father at family business Premibuild in Nuneaton is the first to successfully achieve a new bricklaying qualification at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC).

Harry Neale, 18, joined the business after leaving school and has been learning the skills of the trade for two years, working on private and commercial projects including a bespoke architect-designed property in Barnacle, Warwickshire. The first apprentice to complete the new bricklaying standard, Harry is now well placed to progress at Premibuild as he and his brother Jack start to prepare to take over the reins from their father Ian Neale, himself a former NWSLC apprentice.

Ian set up Premibuild in 2014 and has worked in the construction sector for 40 years. The business works across the Midlands on a range of developments including private housing and contracts for Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council. The business has recently started a project to build a new clubhouse for Lutterworth Golf Club and is working on a bespoke chapel for funeral directors and long-standing clients Devall & Son in Attleborough. In addition, they have been working with Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council on a new accommodation project.

Ian said, “I’m pleased to see the progress that Harry has made and delighted that he is so committed to the industry and wants to take the business on in the future. He will continue to work in bricklaying and general building and will now start to add additional skills to his portfolio including learning how to supervise a team, manage projects, estimate quantities, and oversee building design.”

An apprentice bricklayer at the college’s Nuneaton Campus from 1982-85, Ian represented NWSLC in 1985 at the Interbuild exhibition. He has trained over 100 apprentices during his career. Premibuild is also involved in education projects with a number of local schools as part of a commitment to pass on industry skills to the next generation.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said,

“Congratulations to Harry and thank you to Ian for his support in training and developing the future workforce. It is fascinating to hear that Ian himself represented the college almost 40 years ago in a skills competition. All these years later, the college has two finalists from construction disciplines in the WorldSkills Squad UK who have the opportunity to compete on a global stage at the international WorldSkills 2024 competition in Lyon next year.”

Published in