Budding young engineers from Bracknell crowned FIRST® LEGO® League Great Britain champions

A team of young engineers from Bracknell have been crowned champions of the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET) FIRST® LEGO® League Great Britain competition.

The winning team were RealTechBot whose winning solution to the challenge was the Power of Neighbourhood, which aims to address the lack of engagement around green energy at community level. The team’s solution allows producers of solar energy to share excess energy with non-producer neighbours. This will not only help to reduce energy bills and create a more sustainable and decarbonised future, but it will also increase engagement and connection with the topic within neighbourhoods. The team will be invited to an international competition later this year.

On winning, RealTechBot said: “Winning the Performance Award last year in our first ever participation was an incredible feat, but coming away as overall champions this year is an amazing achievement. We are immensely grateful and extremely proud of this team of talented young ladies.”

This year’s competition is called SUPERPOWERED℠ and is all about exploring how energy is sourced, transported and consumed around the world. Teams are tasked with designing a solution to making the energy journey more efficient and making sure they have lots of fun in the process!

Lucy Owen, IET FIRST® LEGO® League Education Manager, said:

“FIRST® LEGO® League allows young people to experience engineering in action. It gives students the opportunity to get hands-on experience with robotics and design innovative solutions to real world problems, all whilst bringing excitement to STEM subjects. Programming, teamwork, problem-solving and communications skills have never been so much fun and gives students an insight into the creative careers that the wonderful world of engineering offers.

“There is a great need for young people with STEM skills to fill the next generation of engineering roles and we are excited to see such bright young engineering minds in FIRST® LEGO® League.”

The final was streamed live throughout the day on the IET’s YouTube channel and is available to watch on demand here.

Other prizes awarded at the final included:

Breakthrough Award: Calday Robotics from Calday Grange Grammar School

Motivate Award: Eco Electric from Barnack CofE Primary School

Rising All-Star Award: Team CERC Activators from Cambourne Electronics and Robotics Club

Outstanding Robot Performance Award: RealTechBot

1st Place Core Values Award: Westonbot Voyagers from Westonbirt School

1st Place Project Award: The Penpol Pumpkins from Penpol School

1st Place Robot Design Award: INOV8

The IET is proud to be the FIRST® LEGO® League’s Great Britain and Ireland operational partner. Supporting the competition is part of the IET’s commitment to show young people the benefits of careers within Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

