Burnley College Sixth Form Centre students celebrate record-breaking achievements at glittering Awards for Excellence ceremony

Burnley College celebrated record-breaking exam results with a glittering ceremony for their star students at their annual Awards for Excellent event.

The high-achieving A Level and Advanced Vocational Course students were invited to celebrate their outstanding accomplishments with more than 170 family, friends and tutors at the college’s new atrium, the stunning centrepiece of the £110m campus at the heart of the Lancashire town.

After students returned for formal exam conditions, Burnley College Sixth Form Centre saw unprecedented high grades, with 85 per cent of A Level students achieving at least one high A* to C grade.

Even more remarkably, the top college has continued their 100 per cent pass rate in Advanced Vocational subjects for the 19th consecutive year.

Alumnus and previous Award for Excellence winner Oscar Duck was guest speaker at the prestigious event, where he told the new award-winners how his life and career has flourished.

Oscar is now making his name nationally as an acclaimed and highly-skilled blacksmith creating masterpieces in his Ribble Valley forge, after partnering to form Carter and Duck Blacksmiths.

Entertainment was provided by students from the college Creative Arts and Media Division, who performed captivating song and dance performances to the delight of the crowd, which included the Mayor of Burnley Cosima Towneley, and Yasser Iqbal, the Mayor of Pendle.

Burnley College Sixth Form Centre Principal Karen Buchanan said: “Our annual Awards for Excellence ceremony is the ideal way to focus on our outstanding students and congratulate them on their amazing success and hard work throughout their studies.

“It’s an important date in the calendar for the wider Burnley College family – tutors, support staff, families, friends and academic and civic leaders from around the region – to honour some truly inspirational students.

“This year’s recipients have all shown exceptional levels of dedication, innovation and drive combined with a passion for their subjects: the Burnley College formula for success.

“To hear from one of our exceptional alumni who has taken his qualifications and travelled the world following his dreams and inspiring others is truly moving.

“Going forward, we wish each and every one of our Awards for Excellence recipients all the very best for the future – whether that is progression to degree study at a top university, a Higher or Degree Apprenticeship or their dream career in the industry of their choice.”

One of the many stars of the evening was Tilly Vasic, who won the Awards for Excellence Sportswoman of the Year.

The 18-year-old, from Bacup, Lancs., achieved outstanding results in her A Levels, all while training with the Team GB Development Squad for Climbing and competing at the top level across three climbing disciplines.

Harrison Folley, from Burnley, was another proud winner, achieving outstanding results in Advanced Level Creative Media Practice.

The 18-year-old is now focusing on his hit YouTube channel, where he boasts upwards of 160,000 subscribers and works alongside Warner Bros as one of their key influencers.

