Cardiff and Vale College Esports learners get to meet Esports Wales Commonwealth Games team ￼

Cardiff and Vale College recently hosted Esports Wales players for a media training day ahead of esports being included as a pilot event in the Commonwealth Games this summer.

The day gave CAVC Esports students the opportunity to meet and pick the brains of professional Esports players and see them in action. They also had the chance to play against them and network with them throughout the day, gaining advice and guidance.

The Esports courses offered by Cardiff and Vale College are about far more than just playing video games. They cover the technology, the nutrition and the psychology and underlying strategy and tactics of playing professionally.

Covering health and wellbeing as well as enterprise, learners can consider setting up and marketing their own esports enterprise, with merchandise and marketing, planning events and broadcasting them – all of the skills required for a fluid and growing market. The learners also compete in the British Esports Association set of tournaments.

The event, held at 1 Canal Parade – part of CAVC’s City Centre Campus, included media training for the Esports Wales players, plus pro v student gaming sessions, a panel discussion and a Q&A.

Esports Wales Chief Executive Officer John Jackson said: ” I would like to thank CAVC for providing a perfect location for the players to meet and run through game plans ahead of the Euro’s and Commonwealth Championships. This year we have a great opportunity to show off demonstrate the impact of esports in Wales. “

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James said: “It was great to welcome the Esports Wales team to the College for a day of media training. It gave our Esports students an amazing opportunity to interact with the professional players they aspire to be, and pick up guidance and advice from them – we all wish Esports Wales the best of luck in the Commonwealth Games this summer!”

Published in