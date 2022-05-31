Check Point Software Partners with Dundee & Angus College to Train the Next Generation of Cyber Security Specialists

‘The Cyber Lab by Check Point SecureAcademy’ and training at Dundee & Angus College will provide students with the necessary industry skills to go on to have successful careers in cybersecurity

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has partnered with Dundee & Angus College (D&A) to help tackle the nation’s cybersecurity skills shortage. As part of the collaboration, the college will host a brand new cyber lab creating a more immersive learning environment. The collaboration with Check Point SecureAcademy is the first of its kind in Scotland and the biggest in the UK.

By partnering with Check Point, D&A will provide students with the most up-to-date syllabus, which is especially important in cybersecurity where the threat landscape, and the technology, are constantly evolving. The college is hoping to retain talent in Dundee and provide students with the right skills to begin a career in cybersecurity.

Five D&A college lecturers will complete the Check Point Certified Security Administrator training, enabling them to teach a range of cybersecurity courses geared towards computing students. As part of the collaboration, the college’s cyber lab will have Check Point branding throughout. The cyber lab was initially launched in June 2019 to create a more immersive learning environment to deliver the Higher National Certificate and Higher National Diploma in Cyber Security. Now with SecureAcademy courses, D&A is able to broaden its offering in the cybersecurity area, adding enhanced and up-to-date industry recognized qualifications.

The partnership will also see the incorporation of professionally led, interactive activities such as hackathons. At the end of the learning, students will gain a globally recognized certification putting them in an advantageous position when they enter the job market.

James Oliver, Head of Curriculum and Quality for Computing at Dundee & Angus College said: “Our partnership with Check Point is very much aligned with our college-wide mission to become the ‘employability college’. We pride ourselves on offering students a stimulating and engaging experience that will thoroughly prepare them for the careers they aspire to have after their time with us ends. One of the things we love about SecureAcademy is that courses keep up with the fast-paced changes in the industry. We’re thrilled to be a Check Point SecureAcademy partner and both our students and staff stand to benefit so much from the knowledge and guidance of this industry leader.”

Deryck Mitchelson, Field CISO and C-Suite Advisor EMEA at Check Point commented: “Check Point’s ethos is built on companies deserving the best security. What’s significant about this partnership with Dundee and Angus College is that we are not just achieving that through products and services but by investing in the next generation of cybersecurity professionals so that IT and security teams across the UK will have access to the very best talent.”

Closing the cybersecurity skills gap is essential for protecting the UK’s businesses especially considering that cybercrime is at an all-time high. According to Check Point Research, British companies experienced an average of 604 cyberattacks a week over the last six months.

For Check Point, driving education around digital technology at all levels is a social responsibility they take seriously. This is why Check Point SecureAcademy was created, with partnerships focused on accelerating this learning to enhance capabilities across the world.

