ChooseCollege campaign launches

What’s more important than a choice about your future? That’s the question driving Scotland’s colleges as they urge those who are considering their future career options, to choose college.

Brainchild of CDN’s Marketing and Communications Network, the national #ChooseCollege campaign, which launches today, highlights the importance of Scotland’s colleges and encourages potential students to … Choose College.

Scotland’s 26 colleges have come together with one voice to promote the Choose College campaign through a mix of platforms, including TV and digital marketing with a strong focus on social media. The Choose College social media campaign will last for six weeks, starting Monday 30 May 2022 and concluding Friday 8 July 2022.

Jim Metcalfe, Chief Executive of CDN says:

“Scotland’s college sector is the largest training and skills provider in Scotland, delivering around 70 million hours of learning to about 240k students every year. It is made up of 26 colleges stretching from Scotland’s southern tip at Stranraer to the northern reaches of Gremista on Shetland.

“Colleges have well-established partnerships with their regional industries and employers, which means students have priority opportunities to progress to employment. And those who wish to move into self-employment, or further study get expert advice to take their next steps. Wherever you are, whoever you are, you’ll find a local college ready to unlock your potential.”

Colleges are supporting the Scottish Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee to connect all 16-to-24 year-olds to opportunities for their future. One in five 18-to-19 year-olds choose a full-time college course, and while 41% of students are 16-24 years of age, 44% are over 25. Close to 12% of Scottish school pupils benefit from learning at college through partnerships between schools and their local colleges, including through the delivery of Foundation Apprenticeships across 12 industry sectors.

A unique aspect of the college experience is the outstanding support students receive. Many students come from some of the most deprived areas of Scotland, and often are or have been in care. A significant number have registered disabilities, and the support they get is so good that most disabled students are supported on mainstream programmes.

With thousands of courses to choose from, colleges are focused on developing Scotland’s workforce. They are committed to the success of their students, ensuring they leave with the training, qualifications and essential skills they need for employment and life. Some of the most popular courses are in subjects like health care, engineering, information technology, business management, construction, cultural studies, science, catering and tourism. There are hundreds more to choose from.

Recent research shows that 95% of college graduates move onto a job or higher learning. In fact, 40% of college leavers move onto university, which means 28% of Scotland’s university entrants came from a college. And many colleges deliver degree courses too, so college students can choose college to get their degree.

Amber Harris is studying for a BA in Childhood Studies at Fife College, she says:

“I started my college journey when I was at high school, with one of the school-college partnership courses at Fife College. From that one course, I felt really passionate about what I was studying and since coming to college full-time I’ve completed my National Certificate, my HNC, my HND and I’m now studying for my BA degree in Childhood Studies. Once I am qualified from my degree, I would like to go into my PDGE Primary Teacher to then become a qualified primary teacher.”

Employers across Scotland can access training in colleges to fill skills gaps, upskill and retrain their workforce. Thousands of people are studying at college as part of their occupation, with the learning of more than 90k students linked to industry.

Colleges are Scotland’s biggest provider of Modern Apprenticeships, with over 11k Modern Apprentices being supported by colleges and employers across the country. And colleges work with businesses to shape the curriculum, ensuring its relevance for Scotland’s regional economies. In return, businesses and industries work with colleges to give students the experience of a real working environment. That puts college students way ahead when it comes to obtaining real skills for real jobs.

