Closing the Green Skills Gap: A Training Solution

Over the next few weeks, FE providers nationally will be working on project plans using the Local Skills Improvement Fund (LSIF) that has been recently released. Providing a pathway for FE providers to respond to the requirements of their Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP), the fund will underpin key areas linked to priorities that require investment to support economic growth, local strategies linked to Net Zero targets, technical education, and upskilling.

To address and facilitate the priorities of the LSIF, Quantum Training are committed to meet the requirements of the funding for FE providers, and in the green skills sector, demonstrate a befitting solution to the requirements of the improvement plans that require immediate action.

Quantum, a renewables training provider and decarbonisation specialist, have developed their training offer to enable learners a practical hands-on experience, alongside a theory-based solution: facilitating the requirement to upskill individuals within technical education. Their Level 2 ‘Sustainable Energy and Renewable Technologies’ Course assured by City and Guilds, provides a holistic solution to acquiring knowledge and skills linked to the green sector. It’s time to close the green skills gap and create the net-zero workforce of the future – News (cityandguilds.com). The importance of developing ‘green’ technical skills for our workforce is a local, nationally and global priority, and action must be taken now.

The embedded article was originally published by City & Guilds in September 2023.

Published in