Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Closing the Green Skills Gap: A Training Solution

quantum2023 November 8, 2023
0 Comments
green hand holding a plant

Over the next few weeks, FE providers nationally will be working on project plans using the Local Skills Improvement Fund (LSIF) that has been recently released. Providing a pathway for FE providers to respond to the requirements of their Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP), the fund will underpin key areas linked to priorities that require investment to support economic growth, local strategies linked to Net Zero targets, technical education, and upskilling.  

To address and facilitate the priorities of the LSIF, Quantum Training are committed to meet the requirements of the funding for FE providers, and in the green skills sector, demonstrate a befitting solution to the requirements of the improvement plans that require immediate action.  

Quantum, a renewables training provider and decarbonisation specialist, have developed their training offer to enable learners a practical hands-on experience, alongside a theory-based solution: facilitating the requirement to upskill individuals within technical education. Their Level 2 ‘Sustainable Energy and Renewable Technologies’ Course assured by City and Guilds, provides a holistic solution to acquiring knowledge and skills linked to the green sector. It’s time to close the green skills gap and create the net-zero workforce of the future – News (cityandguilds.com). The importance of developing ‘green’ technical skills for our workforce is a local, nationally and global priority, and action must be taken now. 

The embedded article was originally published by City & Guilds in September 2023.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
Topics: , , , ,
quantum2023

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .