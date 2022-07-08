College encouraging engineers and builders to make the move from industry to education

SKILLED engineers, builders and the trades are being urged to consider a future in education.

Coleg Cambria is holding a recruitment event at its Institute of Technology in Deeside from 5pm-7pm on Wednesday (July 13).

Following on from the success of last week’s Digital Manufacturing Skills Expo – which welcomed more than 200 people and businesses to the Medru – Skills Factory – the institution is aiming to take on experienced workers from industry to meet demand for lecturers, technicians, and instructors at its sites across north east Wales.

“The popularity of our courses and the general employment landscape means we do need more teachers across the board in the fields of aerospace, electrical, automotive, agriculture, manufacturing and more,” said Nick Tyson, Vice Principal for Technology, Engineering and Construction.

“We have strong links with the private sector and place huge value on having our students ‘job-ready’ on completion of their time with us, so finding candidates with suitable experience is vital.

“For anyone looking for a change of career this is a viable, sustainable option as it enables them to continue sharpening their skills while supporting future generations of engineers, via apprenticeships and the wide range of courses we have on offer.

“And don’t worry if you don’t already have a teaching qualification, we can support you in getting one here at Cambria.”

Cambria’s HR Director Diane Jolly added: “The pandemic has made a lot of people look closely at their jobs and re-evaluate the direction they’re travelling in.

“Coleg Cambria is one of the country’s leading colleges and at the heart of industry in this region, so to be able to play a part in educating and inspiring young people is an attractive proposition.

“Whether it’s workers approaching retirement age or those who have less years under their belt but are searching for a new opportunity, this could be the change you’re looking for.”

To register for the event, visit https://teachengineersofthefuture.eventbrite.co.uk

For more information, email [email protected] or [email protected]

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria.

