College Marketing Network Conference 2024: A Gathering of Marketing Minds in Birmingham

The College Marketing Network’s annual conference, held earlier this week (29 January) in Birmingham, brought together over 150 marketing professionals from further education colleges and sixth forms across the country. The one-day event proved to be a hub of inspiration, offering new insights and ideas for attendees to implement in their respective institutions.

The College Marketing Network’s Conference is renowned for providing a platform for marketing professionals to share innovative ideas and best practices within the further education sector. This year’s conference, held at the Crowne Plaza, featured expert speakers and workshop hosts who discussed cutting-edge strategies and showcased successful practices.

The conference kicked off with an inspiring address by Michelle Dowse, Principal at Heart of Worcester College. With a wealth of experience in the further education sector, including her background as a former Marketing Manager, Michelle shared valuable insights about the ever-evolving landscape of further education and what the future holds for marketing professionals.

Delegates had the opportunity to customise their experience by selecting five workshops from a diverse collection of 15. The workshops covered a wide range of topics, including; social media best practice, subject area marketing, the admissions process, branding, the video revolution, student conversion, recruitment strategy, and much more, and were hosted by professionals from various institutions, including members of the College Marketing Network. This interactive format allowed attendees to delve into specific areas of interest, gaining actionable strategies and practical knowledge.

The conference also featured the support of exhibitors with extensive experience in the further education sector, including Forward & Thinking, Pathways, Prospectus+, Smart Distribution Solutions, Glued, Print Data Solutions, Media Partnerships Ltd, Purlos, Circyl, Upskill Reskill, Bluestorm, Next-Gen Media and Gecko Engage. These exhibitors showcased their services and solutions, providing attendees with valuable insights into the latest tools and resources available to enhance marketing efforts in further education.

“The College Marketing Network Conference continues to be a cornerstone event for marketing professionals in the further education sector,” said Emma Wilde, Executive Director.

“We are thrilled to have brought together such a diverse group of industry experts, allowing for meaningful discussions and the sharing of innovative ideas that will undoubtedly impact marketing strategies across colleges and sixth forms nationwide.”

The success of the conference underscores the College Marketing Network's commitment to fostering collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and continuous improvement within the field of further education marketing.

