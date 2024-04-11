College to host Guild of Bricklayers regional competition

Construction students from across the North East will travel to Sunderland College later this month for a prestigious skills competition to find the region’s best apprentice bricklayers.

City Campus, home to the college’s specialist technical courses and facilities, will host the Guild of Bricklayers Northern Heats on 17 April where apprentices from nine colleges will go head-to-head for the chance to advance to the national finals.

The competition, which started on March 12, spotlights the UK’s best junior Bricklayers in a contest taking part in different regions and will culminate on June 20.

As well as giving students the opportunity to demonstrate their skills against some of the North East’s most talented bricklayers, the event will also help prepare students for working in the real world of bricklaying.

Students John Scott and Cieron Clasper will represent Sunderland College in the Senior and Junior competitions respectively. John won the Junior category last year and represented the Northern Region in the finals. He now works for Persimmon Homes and has just passed his end point assessment with three Distinctions.

Jimmy Stobbart, Lecturer and Programme Leader for Multi Skill Construction & Building Services at Sunderland College said:

“We are delighted to be hosting the Guild of Bricklayers Competition again here at our Sunderland College City Campus.

“This is the most prestigious competition in the calendar with the best Bricklayers from the Region taking part, good luck to all competitors.”

Anchored in tradition and excellence since its inception in 1932, the Guild was founded with the aim of promoting and maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship in brickwork and has championed the epitome of brickwork mastery.

Through the expansive network of the UK’s construction colleges, the Guild orchestrates, with support from esteemed partners, regional competitions which not only celebrate the rich heritage of bricklaying but also sets the stage for emerging talents to showcase their skills, competing for the title of the UK’s top Junior Bricklayer, with a National Final bringing together the winners of the senior competitions from each of the regional events.

All competitions are organised under the Guild of Bricklayers and must be co-ordinated by the regional competition secretary in association with the host college and in the accordance with the current Guild competition policy.