Compass Group UK & I, the UK’s largest food and support services business, as their latest patron of The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, powered by Pathway Group,

Compass operates across some 6,000 locations, employing tens of thousands of people across the UK and Ireland and over 500,000 worldwide. The business works within sectors including defence, education, sports and leisure, healthcare and workplace catering. Last year, Compass launched “Our Social Promise”, an ambition to positively impact one million lives by 2030, from both within and outside the organisation through job creation, education, training, community and charitable engagement. Part of this strategy includes the development of its people, maximising training opportunities from apprenticeships, mentoring, its graduate scheme and internal Career Pathways platform.

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance and Compass Group UK & Ireland plan to work together to further promote social mobility, equality, diversity, inclusion, and equity in apprenticeships.

Formed in 2017, originally as the ‘BAME’ Apprenticeship Alliance, The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance strives to promote social mobility, diversity, inclusion and equity in apprenticeships through three pillars:

Educate – organisations on building a diverse workforce

Engage – with the Multicultural community

Recruit – support organisations with recruitment diversity

Jagdeep Soor, Head of Strategic Partnership for the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance said: “It is great to have an organisation with the size, scale and ethos of Compass UK&I as patrons of the Alliance. We want to work with organisations who are driven to make a positive difference to marginalised communities and this partnership has the power to have a significant impact.”

The CEO of the Pathway Group, Safaraz Ali, expressed his excitement at the partnership and hopes to work with Compass Group UK & Ireland on other employability programs to help support more individuals into meaningful employment: “I am delighted to welcome Compass UK&I as patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance and hope to work with them in our wider employability programmes, to help support more individuals into meaningful employment.”

The CEO of the Pathway Group, Safaraz Ali, speaking at the National Liberal Club London

Jonathan Foot, Head of Apprenticeships & Early Careers – Compass Group UK & Ireland: “We are a people powered business and we believe in providing opportunities to develop, progress and thrive. This partnership will further enhance our work in this area, supporting our diverse workforce to reach their potential. I am very proud that we are now a patron of the Alliance and look forward to seeing this partnership develop.”

In 2022 Compass’ Dylan Patel was named Apprentice of the Year in the Retail, Hospitality & Tourism category at the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards, with Bally Purewal Highly Commended in the same category.

Compass Group UK & I team at the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards powered by Pathway Group

