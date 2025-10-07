Construction Students Experience Landmark Bridge Construction

It is not every day you get to witness the construction of a landmark bridge, but students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) will be able to say ‘I was there’ when they travel over, or under, the new Greenway Project bridge on the Bangor to Ards dual carriageway.

Simon Cummings, Deputy Head of School of Built Environment at SERC explained, “Students from the Level 3 Construction and the Built Environment and Civil Engineering programmes at SERC’s Bangor Campus had an amazing opportunity to reinforce text book learning with live construction on a site visit to the new Greenway Project at the end of September. This included seeing part of the installation of the new bridge across the Bangor-Ards dual carriageway.

“The construction of the major precast concrete bridge, spanning 38 metres – making it one of the largest in Northern Ireland – required a 450 tonne mobile crane to lift the beams into place. Steven Tate, Site Manager and Andy Boyd, Site Engineer, from Charles Brand hosted the visit, with additional input from Simon Wells, from the design team at AECOM and Danielle Markwell, Development Officer (Play and Recreation) Ards & North Down Borough Council, who are partly funding the project.”

He added, “The visit provided students with valuable insight, linking directly to several of their current units of study, includingConstruction Principles, Surveying, Health and Safety, and Construction Design (with links to CAD and Revit applications). Students were able to see how theoretical knowledge is applied in practice, particularly in relation to surveying methods, structural design, and site management.”

The 5.4km long Greenway will utilise much of an old railway track and run between Floodgates in Newtownards and Green Road in Bangor. It includes up to four-metre-wide paths for walking and cycling, with accompanying railings, fencing, lighting and planting. It marks an investment of £5.6m; funded by the Department for Infrastructure in conjunction with the Department for Transport through the Levelling Up Fund and Ards and North Down Borough Council.

Simon added, “The Greenway Project’s wider community benefits – such as creating safe, accessible open space to promote physical activity and mental wellbeing – were also highlighted, giving students an appreciation of the social value of construction projects.

“The contractor was extremely helpful in facilitating the visit, offering clear explanations, answering students’ questions, and ensuring the group gained a thorough understanding of the project’s scope and challenges. The design team and Council representatives also provided valuable professional perspectives, helping students to appreciate the collaborative nature of construction projects.”

Simon concluded. “Overall, the visit was highly beneficial, giving students practical context for their studies, exposure to industry professionals, and a stronger understanding of the role of civil engineering in shaping local communities.”