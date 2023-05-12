Coventry University and UDEA join forces to offer a range of courses in Uzbekistan

The University of Digital Economics and Agrotechnologies (UDEA) has collaborated with Coventry University in the UK, to offer six new courses which will all be awarded by Coventry University.

These courses comprise two Foundation programmes and four undergraduate degree courses.

This is Coventry University’s first collaboration with a university in Uzbekistan and will provide students with the unique opportunity to study a range of Coventry University courses in high-demand fields at UDEA’s campus.

The first of these courses, Foundation in Accounting and Finance and Foundation in Digital Technologies, are expected to launch in September 2023, with a range of further courses to commence in September 2024.

As one of the largest universities in the UK, Coventry University has extensive experience of building international relationships. With a global network of 50,000 learners studying Coventry University degrees in more than 30 different countries worldwide, the university group has a long history of working with international academic institutions.

It is renowned for its commitment to internationalisation in collaborative working, alongside a global curriculum and staff and student mobility.

Richard Wells, Pro-Vice-Chancellor International, Coventry University said:

“We’re delighted to announce we will be working with UDEA. This is Coventry University’s first collaboration with a university in Uzbekistan and is currently our only project of this kind in Central Asia. We look forward to welcoming the first cohort of students later this year and to a long and successful collaboration.”

Rustam Ramzovich, Rector, UDEA said:

“I am delighted to announce our unique approach to support sustainability goals through collaborating with a dynamic university that is one of the largest universities in the UK to provide high quality education to our students. Coventry University is a global, modern university with a mission of Creating Better Futures which shares UDEA ‘s ambition to provide job-ready graduates with the skills and creative thinking to improve their communities.”

