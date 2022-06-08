Creative students to showcase their work as College hosts Art, Media & Performance Exhibitions across three campuses

Students at Wiltshire College & University Centre will showcase their creative talents at an end-of-year Creative Arts Exhibition later this month and the public are welcome back on site to view the wide range of amazing creations on display.

The annual event sees students from the College’s large and diverse Creative Arts department proudly showcase items from their portfolio at the Chippenham, Salisbury and Trowbridge campuses.

The exhibition will feature a broad range of work created in various mediums, including paint, graphite, photography, film, embroidery, textiles, music and much more.

This is the first time the exhibition has been held in person since 2019 as Covid restrictions forced the event to be staged online in each of the previous two years, and the public are welcome to come onto the Chippenham, Salisbury and Trowbridge campuses to view the artwork up close.

The exhibition will continue to have an online presence too, with a dedicated section being created on the College’s website to showcase all the analogue and digital artwork on display across all three sites.

Tracey Bullen, Head of Faculty – Creative Arts, Media & Performance at the College, said:

“It’s wonderful to be able to hold the exhibition in person this year and celebrate the amazing creative talents of our Games, Film, Art & Design, Music and Performing Arts students. The event is already taking shape and I know students are excited to be able to display their work and share their experiences with family and friends.

“We try to give students the very best opportunities possible across all of our Creative Arts courses and being able to showcase work to the public is an important aspect of an artists’ development, no matter what their field of interest is.

“All of the students have worked so hard over the course of the year and produced some brilliant work, of which they should be very proud. We are so pleased that we are able to exhibit their work and display their incredible talents to the fullest extent again this year. The skills they have developed over their courses will stand them in good stead for future employment or university progression.”

The exhibition runs on different dates at each campus, although all are open to the public from 10am-4pm and are free to attend. The exhibition dates are:

Chippenham campus: 22 nd , 23 rd , 24 th , 27 th and 28 th June.

, 23 , 24 , 27 and 28 June. Salisbury campus: 24 th , 27 th , 28 th and 29 th June.

, 27 , 28 and 29 June. Trowbridge campus: 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th and 27th June.

For more information on the College’s wide range of Creative Arts courses or to view the exhibition online from 20th June, visit www.wiltshire.ac.uk.

Published in