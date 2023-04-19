Shopping Cart

From education to employment

CTH announce Gold Employers programme to help combat skills gap

Confederation of Tourism & Hospitality (CTH) April 19, 2023
Hotel Manager leading a team briefing filled with members from teams around the hotel and restaurant. This image is being used as a cover image announcing the CTH Gold Employer programme.

We are delighted to launch this new scheme which recognises an esteemed few of our employer partners for their high standards of staff training, learning and development and the general nurturing of their staff, from entry-level through to management.

A major benefit to the programme is that we will connect CTH Hospitality & Tourism students and graduates to the LIVE JOB VACANCIES of those Gold Employers.

The programme has been devised because the skills gap in hospitality and tourism has grown considerably since the pandemic in many countries. So we all understand the urgent need to make it easier for talented graduates to connect to best industry employers and apply for real jobs.

More Gold Employers will be added very soon from South Africa, Pakistan and other regions, so keep a look out on our social media for updates.

VIEW THE FIRST GOLD EMPLOYERS HERE

If you would like any further information, please email steve.beckworth@cthawards.com.

The CTH Gold Employers logo (blue version). This image is being used in the CTH News article announcing the Gold Employers programme.
Published in Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
Topics:
Confederation of Tourism & Hospitality (CTH)

