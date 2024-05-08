Staff from Stoke on Trent College ‘SET’ to benefit from membership

Stoke on Trent College (@SOTCollege) is celebrating the contributions of its workforce and its new Leading Teachers network, by joining the Society for Education & Training (SET) as a corporate partner.

Becoming a Corporate Partner with the Society for Education and Training (SET) not only underscores the College’s dedication to educational excellence but also demonstrates commitment to the professionalism of the workforce across all roles at the College.

Embracing the Professional Standards for the sector, SET membership will enable Stoke on Trent College to focus teachers’ and trainers’ efforts on best practices and develop skills in practitioner based research and peer mentoring.

Through SET’s exclusive events and opportunities, the College will foster a culture of collaboration and sharing of good practices across the organisation, further enhancing the quality of education provided.

The partnership, which will benefit teacher and managers across various departments, and will provide increased access to CPD opportunities, further enhancing the teaching standard at the College.

SET members also have access to a range of benefits, including: regular themed webinars and special interest events, mentoring skills and support from other members, support with Professional Standards for Teachers and Trainers and access to Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills status and Advanced Teacher Status.

Lisa Capper MBE, Principal and Chief Executive at Stoke on Trent College said:

“We have a fantastic teaching and learning workforce at Stoke on Trent College and this is a great way of supporting colleagues in excelling in their profession. We are delighted to have become a corporate partner of the Society for Education & Training. Giving our colleagues access to a relevant peer network and the best training opportunities will ensure we continue to deliver excellent achievement rates for all learners.

She added…

“For our colleagues, SET membership represents a gateway to top-quality professional development opportunities, giving them access to a larger professional community, enabling them to refine their teaching practices and stay abreast of cutting-edge educational trends and methodologies. This, in turn, enriches the learning experiences of our students, as our educators bring back fresh insights and pedagogical approaches to the classroom. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement and excellence, SET membership equips our workforce with the tools and resources necessary to inspire and motivate our learners, fostering academic success and personal growth. As our college progresses to the next level, SET membership stands as a testament to our dedication to educational excellence and innovation, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of shaping the future of education while being an active part of a larger professional community.”

Dr Katerina Kolyva, Chief Executive Officer (CEO),the Education and Training Foundation said:

“We are delighted to welcome Stoke on Trent College as an ETF/SET Corporate Partner.

“Corporate Partnership enhances professionalism and development for your staff. It provides teaching staff with access to a variety of resources including reflecting and embedding our Professional Standards for Teachers and Trainers into your everyday practice as well as CPD opportunities, including enabling them to study for both Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS). We look forward to supporting our new members in striving for excellence in their professional journey.”