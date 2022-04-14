DEBI delivers state-of-the-art CAD CAM training to Hawick engineering company

Hawick-based engineering company Turnbull & Scott recently hooked up with Borders College Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation (DEBI) to run a three-day Radpunch onsite training course.

With the assistance of Flexible Workforce Development (Phase 2 SME) Funding, the course saw two candidates trained in the Radan System, a CAD CAM solution for cutting sheet metal, and involved tooling, drafting and programming to allow candidates to become competent users in their workplace.

The College worked in partnership with Hexagon to deliver the state-of-the-art training to Turnbull & Scott. Radan Training Manager Steve Bettesworth commented:

“We are delighted to have been able to work in partnership with Border College in facilitating the Radan Radpunch training at the Hawick campus. This provided a convenient location for the employer with first-class facilities, to deliver training on Radan’s sheet metal CAD CAM design software.”

Borders College Accounts Manager Susan Rennie worked in conjunction with Jamie Scott from Turnbull & Scott to arrange the FWDF grant. Here’s what Jamie had to say about the process:

“The process of applying for the grant was a lot more straightforward than first initially thought. A very informative discussion with Susan, one form to fill in and Borders College did the rest. “Without the funding, this training would never have happened. This has allowed two younger members of the Turnbull & Scott team to develop their own personal skills and learn a new software, which allows them to bring more to the table. We will benefit greatly as it will give more flexibility around programming machinery and not relying on one individual.”

Turnbull & Scott employees Kyle Newman and Callum Brown, who both participated in the training, commented:

“Great Course. I loved the way it is designed and delivered. The most important part is that I enjoy every bit of the session and learned a lot from it.” “The course was well presented and the knowledge gained will prove to be useful in the future.”

