Dumfries and Galloway College shortlisted for three national awards

Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) is thrilled to announce it has been shortlisted for three prestigious awards at the CDN College Awards 2025, recognising its outstanding contributions in digital learning, community engagement and sustainability.

The college has been named a finalist in the following categories:

Digital Learning Award for its project ‘Enhancing Digital and Inclusive Learning in Our College’.

for its project ‘Enhancing Digital and Inclusive Learning in Our College’. College Community Learning Award for its initiative ‘Empowering Communities: a co-Designed PDA for Scotland’s CLD Workforce’.

for its initiative ‘Empowering Communities: a co-Designed PDA for Scotland’s CLD Workforce’. Sustainability Action Award for the development of its ‘Net Zero Skills Centre’.

The College Development Network (CDN) College Awards, supported by SQA, celebrate the exceptional talent, innovation and achievements within Scotland’s college sector. This year, a record 199 submissions were received, making Dumfries and Galloway College’s triple nomination a significant achievement.

The shortlisting for the Digital Learning Award recognises the college’s commitment to embedding cutting-edge digital tools and inclusive practices into its curriculum.

While DGC’s successful partnership project to co-design a Professional Development Award (PDA) for Scotland’s Community Learning and Development workforce has made the final three in the College Community Learning Award category.

Finally, the Sustainability Action Award shortlist spotlights the college’s pioneering Net Zero Skills Centre, a facility dedicated to providing the green skills essential for the future economy of the South of Scotland and beyond.

Douglas Dickson, Principal and CEO, Dumfries and Galloway College, said: “We are immensely proud to be shortlisted for three CDN College Awards.

“This fantastic recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, students and partners. Each shortlisted project – from enhancing digital inclusion, to empowering our community, to building a sustainable future – reflects our core mission as a college that is deeply connected to the needs of our region.

“To be recognised among the best in Scotland across such diverse and critical areas is a real honour.”

Last year, DGC won top prize in CDN’s Digital Learning Award category for its Digiplan Project, designed to overcome any geographical and transport issues and enable work-based learners to upskill and access personal and professional development using one-to-one support and digital assessment plans.



The college has already successfully implemented Digiplan across work-based business admin, customer service, team leading and management delivery, and is currently rolling it out to its engineering and construction sectors.

The rollout of the project has contributed to an increased commercial turnover for the college with demand for Digiplan continuing to grow with increasing numbers of learners and employers taking part.

The 2025 winners will be announced at a celebration ceremony at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow on Thursday, December 4.