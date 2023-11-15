Edinburgh University and Tunstall Healthcare Group partner to drive digital innovation

Tunstall Healthcare and the University of Edinburgh have signed a Memorandum of Understanding at an event in Edinburgh City Chambers.

The partnership aims to accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions in digital care, by facilitating the collaborative exchange of academic and industry expertise to harness the growing potential of data- and AI-led innovations.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will work on the development and deployment of digital tools and techniques for telecare. It is anticipated that the range and depth of research conducted through the partnership will also support larger, multi-partner collaborations focused on the development of innovations in digital health.

The University’s Advanced Care Research Centre will provide the academic ecosystem for the partnership, bringing together researchers across fields including medicine and other care professions, engineering, informatics, data and social sciences.

Patricia Wynn, Chief Health Care and Strategy Officer, Tunstall Healthcare Group, said:

“I am truly thrilled to announce Tunstall’s collaboration with the University of Edinburgh, an institution renowned for its research and innovation. For over 65 years, Tunstall has been at the forefront of using technology to enhance independent living and improve the quality of life for those with long-term care needs. As an advocate for the integration of technology in care models, this partnership perfectly aligns with Tunstall’s longstanding vision. I am confident that, together, we will pioneer advancements that reshape the future of health and care.”

Professor Helen Hastie, Head of the University of Edinburgh’s School of Informatics, said:

“We are delighted to announce this exciting collaboration with Tunstall Healthcare Group, with the goal to co-create modern data-intensive and AI-enabled solutions to enhance community health and care management.”

Professor Kia Nazarpour, Chair in Digital Health at the University of Edinburgh, and academic lead for the Edinburgh-Tunstall partnership, added:

“The UK’s digital switchover in 2025 presents significant opportunities to redefine the care sector with the use of digital technologies and AI. Our partnership leverages Tunstall’s existing data infrastructure and decades of telecare service delivery to innovate future person-centred and AI-enabled solutions.”

To find out more about Tunstall Healthcare, please visit: www.tunstall.com

Published in