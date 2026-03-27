Educ8 Launches New CIM‑Backed Digital Marketing Level 4 Apprenticeship for Wales

Educ8 Training has recently launched a new Level 4 Digital Marketing apprenticeship, delivered in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), strengthening progression pathways for marketing professionals across Wales.

The Level 4 Diploma in Digital Marketing, Development and Strategy is fully funded for eligible learners in Wales and has been designed to support employers and learners in developing high‑level, future‑focused digital marketing capability.

Developed in response to employer demand and the rapidly evolving digital landscape, the apprenticeship provides learners with the opportunity to build strategic marketing skills while remaining in employment. The programme blends practical workplace application with recognised professional accreditation, supporting productivity, progression, and long‑term workforce development.

A strategic partnership with CIM

A key feature of the programme is Educ8’s partnership with the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) – the world’s leading professional body for marketers. Through this partnership, learners gain access to CIM‑aligned content and receive a CIM Digital Badge on completion, reinforcing the programme’s industry credibility and transferability.

The qualification has been designed to equip learners with the skills needed to lead and adapt in a fast‑changing digital environment, including content creation, data‑driven decision making, social media strategy, ethical marketing practice, and the use of AI and emerging digital tools.

Supporting employers and progression in Wales

Running over 21 months, the apprenticeship is aimed at existing marketing professionals who are ready to step into more strategic roles. It also provides employers with a structured, funded route to upskill their teams while embedding learning directly into business activity.

Ann Nicholas, Sales Director at Educ8 Training, said:

“This apprenticeship has been designed with employers firmly in mind. Digital marketing is evolving at pace, and businesses need confident, strategically minded professionals who can apply learning directly in the workplace. Our partnership with CIM ensures learners gain a respected, industry‑recognised qualification, while employers benefit from immediate, measurable impact – all through a fully funded programme that supports progression and productivity here in Wales.”

Strengthening Wales’ digital skills pipeline

The launch supports wider sector priorities around productivity, progression, and employer‑led skills development – themes consistently highlighted by work-based learning providers across Wales.

By combining funded apprenticeship delivery with a respected professional body partnership, Educ8 continues to expand its higher‑level digital apprenticeship offer and support sustainable skills growth across the Welsh economy.

The new Digital Marketing Level 4 apprenticeship is now open for enrolment.

The Educ8 Group has an unrivalled track record of delivering high quality vocational training programs, including Jobs Growth Wales Plus and ReAct for those who’ve been made redundant, traineeships and Apprenticeships, to employers of all sizes, from micro organisations, through to SME’s and global multi-nationals corporations.

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