FDM Group host Future Tech Workforce series to connect Apprentices with the tech sector

FDM Group, a leading talent solutions provider, is set to join the Future Tech Workforce event series to attract more young people into the tech sector. The event includes a session for school leavers, businesses leaders and graduates to learn more about FDM’s programmes and participate in a networking lunch.

This comes following the news that A-Level computing witnessed a sharp increase, seeing a jump of over 2,600 new entries, highlighting that computing subjects are becoming more appealing as a career option.

In turn, the Future of Tech Workforce event aimed to encourage Apprentices into the tech industry, highlighting the opportunity to study for a Digital & Technology Solutions Professional degree from Sheffield Hallam University, and to businesses by revealing the opportunity to tap into a new and enthusiastic talent pool.

FDM Group will also be extending this outreach, inviting graduates to their Get a taste for a career in Data event, occurring at their Leeds Centre on the 27th of this month.

The interactive bootcamp will give degree-holders from all disciplines the opportunity to collaborate, explore and visualise data in meaningful ways using various tools. Graduates will also have the opportunity to put their knowledge to use through a data orientated task, and pitch findings to a panel of experts.

Sheila Flavell CBE, COO of FDM Group, said:

“Apprentices can play a key role in the UK’s growing digital workforce. Events that connect them with the tech sector help to open access and raise awareness of opportunities for the next generation.

FDM is committed to empowering young minds with a passion for data, technology and coding, and by nurturing the curiosity in these fields, we are not only helping equip them with essential skills, but also providing exposure into how they will be able to shape innovation and drive progress.”

A study from earlier this year also found that 95 per cent of employers seeking tech talent encountered skills shortages throughout the previous year, which marked an increase from 89 percent in 2021. This not only depicts how the tech sector is constantly evolving, but the challenges the workforce face trying to keep up-to-date.

Find more details and register here.

