FDM Group partners with Northeastern University London for AI roadshow

FDM Group has partnered with Northeastern University London, to launch a series of expert-led AI talks designed to explore the real-world impact of AI on businesses and the job market.

The first event, Understanding AI: Beyond the Hype, will feature leading voices from academia and industry, including representatives from AstraZeneca, News UK Technology, Investec and Sainsbury’s.

The event series will include a range of topics such as mapping responsible AI, the power and potential of generative AI, AI fluency and prompt power, and fake news, real risks and AI deepfakes, with the first session held on 1 October. Follow-up sessions are on 8, 15 and 22 October.

Sheila Flavell CBE, COO of FDM Group, commented:

“Collaboration between industry and education is fundamental to shaping the future of AI development. By working together, businesses and academic institutions can ensure AI is developed responsibly, ethically, and inclusively. Through initiatives like our AI talk series, we’re bringing thought leaders together to help organisations and individuals truly understand what AI means for their future and how to prepare for it through training.”

“AI is transforming every sector, and the pace of change demands a workforce equipped with practical skills. The need for inclusive training has never been more essential. At FDM Group, we believe that investing in AI skills is key to driving innovation, closing capability gaps, and ensuring organisations remain competitive in a rapidly evolving digital world.”

Recent findings from FDM Group’s Workforce 2.0: AI Adoption and the Future of Jobs research revealed that 58 percent of organisations report limited or early-stage AI proficiency, highlighting a widespread gap in foundational understanding and practical application.

Among these, 32 percent cite a shortage of specialist skills as the primary barrier to progress, reemphasising the urgent need for targeted training and workforce development. These figures reflect a growing concern that without strategic investment in AI capabilities, many organisations risk falling behind in an increasingly competitive digital economy.

The research highlights how early-career roles are evolving. Around a quarter of organisations (25 per cent) expect organisations to prioritise hybrid roles that blend business and technology skills. Meanwhile, 8 per cent foresee a shift from generalist to specialist graduate roles.

The event series are a part of FDM’s broader commitment to upskilling talent and fostering collaboration between education and industry to shape the future of tech. Each session will be available both in-person and virtually, making the series accessible to a wide audience of professionals and students.