First Intuition is awarded special recognition at the AAT Awards

Accountancy training provider First Intuition received the ‘AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) Special Recognition Award’ at the annual AAT Awards. This was awarded to the training provider that has achieved across-the-board excellence in a category training providers could not enter themselves in for. First Intuition is committed to delivering the highest quality provision and support to accountancy students so is delighted to have been recognised for this by the world’s leading professional body for accounting technicians.

Special recognition was awarded to First Intuition for the “high quality AAT programme they offer to their students through a variety of online learning and classroom methods, [which] really shows they understand the importance of offering flexible study options to meet the changing needs of our students.”

The host of the evening went on to say that First Intuition “have demonstrated how much they value the importance of face-to-face delivery as well as the strong connection with local employers, schools and communities.

“Despite this growth, they have maintained a strong student experience that has been recognised as outstanding by Ofsted… [They are] recognised as thought leaders and industry experts, and have been influences of policy reform and host many informative industry events.

“Working closely with the Trailblazer groups, they have once again played a key role in the design and redevelopment of the revised Level 2 and Level 3 apprenticeship standards. Everyone involved in accounting apprenticeships will see the benefits in the coming months. We are grateful to this training provider for their collaboration, great attention to detail and appreciate expertise and insight they share with AAT.”

Gareth John, CEO of First Intuition comments:

“We have achieved a lot of amazing milestones over the years and had lots of exciting recognition, but this one is a real high point! I am so proud of everything we all do.”

First Intuition is an award-winning accountancy training provider offering classroom courses, distance learning, and accounting apprenticeships students studying towards their AAT, ACCA, CIMA and ICAEW qualifications across the UK. Find more information here.